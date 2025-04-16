Operational Update For The Quarter Ended 31 March 2025
| The quarter
ended
31 March
| The quarter
ended
31 March
| YoY
change
| The quarter
ended
31 December
| QoQ
change
|Item
|Unit
|2025
|2024
|(%)
|2024
|(%)
|ROM coal mined
|kt
|3,673.4
|3,563.7
|+3%
|3,684.5
|0%
|ROM coking coal processed
|kt
|3,749.5
|3,694.6
|+1%
|3,947.8
|-5%
|Washed coking coal produced
|kt
|2,110.0
|2,161.7
|-2%
|2,085.6
|+1%
|Washed coking coal sold
|kt
|1,600.4
|1,650.3
|-3%
|1,886.1
|-15%
Gold and metals operations
The Group is 50% equity holder of Erdene Mongol LLC (“EM”), which is currently developing Bayan Khundii (“BKH”) gold mine located in Bayankhongor aimag (province), Mongolia, and gold production is expected to commence in the second half of 2025.
The Group has continued with project development to advance construction work at the BKH mine, which has an expected life of mine total production of 476 thousand ounces (“ Koz ”) of recovered gold according to the updated feasibility study prepared in 2023 in accordance with NI 43-101 reporting standards.
During the quarter ended 31 March 2025, EM continued to advance construction work for gold processing plant and site support facilities, including power, heat and water supply infrastructure, laboratory, warehouse, chemicals and blasting materials storages, office and accommodation camp. The construction work progress reached around 86.5% by the end of the first quarter of 2025 according to the project development schedule. The commissioning process is expected to start within the second quarter of 2025.
On 11 December 2024, the Company and Mongolian Mining Corporation Pte. Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), entered into an agreement to purchase 50.5% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Universal Copper LLC (“ UCC ”), a company engaged in the exploration of copper and other non-ferrous metals and holds minerals exploitation special permits located in Bayankhongor aimag (province), Mongolia. Subsequently, upon closing on 11 March 2025, UCC became a subsidiary of the Company.
Important notice
The aforesaid operational data are not an express or implied forecast or guarantee in respect of the Company's future operating conditions.
In addition, various factors may affect results, including (but not limited to) force majeure events, changes in market conditions and regulatory interferences, as such material differences may exist in the operational data published from quarter to quarter.
Investors should note that undue reliance on or use of the above information may cause investment risks.
For and on behalf of the Board
Mongolian Mining Corporation
Odjargal Jambaljamts
Chairman
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company consists of Mr. Odjargal Jambaljamts and Dr. Battsengel Gotov, being the executive directors of the Company, Mr. Od Jambaljamts, Ms. Enkhtuvshin Gombo and Mr. Myagmarjav Ganbyamba, being the non-executive directors of the Company, and Dr. Khashchuluun Chuluundorj, Mr. Unenbat Jigjid, Mr. Chan Tze Ching, Ignatius, Ms. Delgerjargal Bayanjargal and Dr. Tsend-Ayush Tuvshintur, being the independent non-executive directors of the Company.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.CONTACT: Enquiries: Strategic Financial Relations Limited Cindy Lung +852 2864 4867 ... Rachel Ko +852 2114 2370 ... Carlos Chen +852 2864 4847 ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment