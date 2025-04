Platinum: ⬆️ Buy

– Platinum reversed from support level 905.00

– Likely to rise to the resistance level 970.00

Platinum recently reversed up from the strong long-term support level 905.00 (which has been reversing the price since April of 2024), standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 905.00 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Long-legged Doji which stopped the previous impulse wave i.

Platinum can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 970.00 (former support from the end of March, the target price for the completion of the active wave ii).