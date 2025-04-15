Serviceagent.Ai Brings 24/7 AI Call Answering To America's Home Services

ServiceAgent, an AI-powered call answering solution for home service businesses, today announced its official launch. ServiceAgent helps small American businesses in industries like roofing, plumbing, HVAC, solar, etc, handle customer calls 24/7 with intelligent, human-like AI agents. It ensures no lead is missed and every call gets answered.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceAgent, built by the creators of the widely used cloud communication platform JustCall, today announced its launch. It aims to empower America's home services entrepreneurs with 24/7 AI-driven call answering technology.

As small-business optimism in the U.S. hits record highs, ServiceAgent aligns with the national push for economic revitalization championed by the Trump administration. President Trump recently stated, "the American dream is surging bigger and better than ever before." ServiceAgent is designed to turn this optimism into tangible growth for home service companies by ensuring they never miss an opportunity due to unanswered calls.

"Small businesses are America's economic engine," said Gaurav Sharma, Founder of ServiceAgent and CEO of SaaS Labs. "With ServiceAgent, we're leveraging AI to turn relentless hard work into success, helping business owners realize the American Dream."

Smarter Customer Communication, Around the Clock

ServiceAgent deploys industry-specific AI agents trained on hundreds of thousands of real conversations from industries like plumbing, HVAC, roofing, and solar. These agents answer calls promptly, collect essential customer information, address FAQs, and soon, will directly book appointments. A seamless "human routing" feature is also in development, intelligently transferring urgent calls to live representatives.

Key benefits include:



24/7 Lead Capture: AI answers calls at all times-including nights and weekends-capturing leads that businesses previously missed. Owners receive immediate summaries and contact details from each call, boosting responsiveness and reducing lost opportunities.

Detailed Summaries & Transcripts: Every interaction is summarized clearly, allowing quick follow-ups without replaying lengthy voicemails, improving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Appointment Scheduling: ServiceAgent AI Agents can book service appointments directly into company calendars, significantly reducing administrative workload.

Early Customers Already Seeing Results

Several early adopters report substantial improvements:



Aurora Energy Solutions (Solar Installation, CO): Reduced call handling by nearly 100 hours monthly. "ServiceAgent frees our team to serve customers better and complete projects faster," says Aurora's team.

Greenflow Plumbing (CA): Eliminated missed after-hours calls entirely. "We're now capturing emergency plumbing leads we previously lost overnight to our competitors," notes Greenflow Plumbing. Summit Peak Roofing (TX): Gained leads around the clock. "ServiceAgent generates leads even when we stop working, like having an employee who never sleeps," shares Summit Peak's owner.

Early users emphasize not just business gains, but quality-of-life improvements. "I no longer choose between family time and answering business calls," remarked one entrepreneur, underscoring the AI's practical impact.

Built for the American Small Business

Watch how ServiceAgent is helping grow home service businesses in America

The inspiration behind ServiceAgent comes directly from understanding the everyday struggles of home service entrepreneurs - long hours, tight staffing, and constant multitasking. The platform's creators, many with personal ties to small business ownership, have crafted ServiceAgent with the mission of empowering "Main Street" businesses traditionally underserved by advanced technology.

Reflecting the administration's stance on supporting entrepreneurs and American industry, ServiceAgent brings enterprise-level AI capabilities to even the smallest local businesses. This approach fosters fair competition, local job creation, and community economic growth-key tenets of President Trump's "America First" vision.

A Call to America's Entrepreneurs

ServiceAgent is now available nationwide, offering home service businesses an accessible and risk-free opportunity to modernize customer communications. Quick onboarding and straightforward customization mean companies can have an advanced AI receptionist operational in minutes.

"Our goal is simple," said Sharma. "Give America's hardest workers the tools to convert every potential lead into a real customer-helping their businesses flourish, one call at a time."

As small businesses continue driving U.S. economic growth, ServiceAgent stands ready to ensure entrepreneurs capture every opportunity, strengthening communities and reviving the promise of the American Dream.

Contact:

Emma

***@serviceagent

Photos:



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE SaaS Labs US, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED