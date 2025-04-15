Central Florida AI Firm Zerotrusted.Ai Named Top Enterprise Winner At South Summit Brazil 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Central Florida-based cybersecurity company ZeroTrusted has officially been named the Enterprise Category Winner at South Summit Brazil 2025, one of the largest and most prestigious innovation and entrepreneurship events in Latin America.The Startup Competition attracted over 2,000 registered startups from 79 countries, with only 50 finalists selected to compete across five thematic tracks: Enterprise, Digital & Tech Solutions, Health, Industry 5.0, and Sustainability & Climate Tech. During the live pitch rounds in Porto Alegre, Brazil, startups showcased scalable, innovative solutions to a global panel of investors, technologists, and business leaders.ZeroTrusted emerged as the winner in the Enterprise category, recognizing its groundbreaking contributions to securing Generative AI systems and applying Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) to Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI agents.“This award validates that the world sees the same urgency we do,” said Waylon Krush, CEO and Founder of ZeroTrusted.“AI is transforming business and government, but it must be secure, compliant, and trustworthy from the start.”ZeroTrusted: Securing Your AI - Ethically, Reliably, and in Real TimeAs AI adoption accelerates across enterprises and government, ZeroTrusted delivers the infrastructure and guardrails necessary to protect sensitive data, ensure regulatory compliance, and defend against adversarial threats in real time.Its platform enables:Real-time monitoring of LLMs, AI agents, and RAG systemsBuilt-in security and privacy guardrailsContinuous compliance (NIST, GDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA, etc.)AI Health Checks and Adversarial ScanningFinalists at South Summit Brazil 2025 gained access to exclusive mentoring, private investor meetings, and international media coverage. According to event organizers, startups from previous editions have collectively raised more than $14 billion in investment, positioning South Summit as a launchpad for global innovation.Recent Awards and Industry Recognition:ZeroTrusted's rapid momentum is reflected in its growing list of global accolades:South Summit Brazil 2025 – Enterprise Category WinnerProductHunt. #1 Product of the Day. #1 SaaS Product of the Week. Babble AI – Product of the DayGartner – Named in the Innovative Guide for Generative AI in Trust, Risk, and Security Management (TRiSM)CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace – Awardable VendorMicrosoft for Startups – AI TrackGoogle Start Up PartnerAbout ZeroTrustedBased in Kissimmee, Florida, ZeroTrusted is a cybersecurity and compliance platform designed for the next era of artificial intelligence. Purpose-built for securing LLMs, AI agents, and generative models, it empowers enterprise and government teams to deploy AI confidently and responsibly.With real-time threat visibility, automated policy enforcement, and model behavior analysis, ZeroTrusted ensures your AI is protected - from prompt to inference.Website:Media Contact:Media at ZeroTrusted📧 ...

