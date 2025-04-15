TO HELP SAFEGUARD CUSTOMERS AGAINST VOLATILE TARIFFS, BLACK HORSE OFF ROAD EXPANDS MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN MEXICO

Black Horse Off Road® Logo

Automotive aftermarket industry leader moves more production to their new state-of-the-art facility to handle increased demand and provide peace of mind

- Fadi AjamFREEPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- To alleviate concerns of their considerable and loyal retailer base, Black Horse Off Road will significantly increase production in their new manufacturing plant in Mexico, starting next month. To accommodate this growth, the company has doubled their workforce and purchased significantly more specialized equipment.“Many of our retailers have been understandably concerned with the whiplash-inducing tariffs being implemented by the government”, said Fadi Ajam, president of Black Horse Off Road.“We're here to show them that our business model is stable, and that operations will have no interruptions during these tumultuous and challenging times.”Black Horse Off Road is fully committed to maintaining a steady supply of the quality products and services their partners have come to expect. To achieve this goal, the company is taking proactive steps to ensure minimal disruption to operations, adjusting their pricing fairly and transparently, and actively diversifying their sourcing strategies. This includes not only expanding production at their new factory in Mexico, but also exploring new opportunities within the US to reinforce their supply chain.Located in Mexicali in Baja California, the 100,000-square-foot plant is more than twice the size of the facility the company had initially envisioned to leverage the products they already outsourced in Mexico plus mitigate their dependence on production facilities in China and Vietnam. The manufacturing plant provides employment for hundreds of US and Mexican welders, engineers, designers and sales personnel – many of whom boast 30-plus years in the automotive industry.State-of-the-art products manufactured at the new Mexico production plant include private and fleet items like Black Horse's popular Work HorseUtility Racks, Accessories and Tool Boxes ; Center Console Auto Safes; and Grille Guards – one of the signature products in the automotive accessory specialist's vast line of aftermarket enhancements.“We've been going down the line, starting with the products with the highest demand to best serve our customers' needs,” added Ajam.“Having these durable, attractive products manufactured directly by Black Horse will not only protect our partners' margins and provide much-needed peace of mind, it will also ensure optimal quality and streamlined efficiencies.”For more information, visit .# # #About Black Horse Off RoadFounded by Fadi Ajam, Black Horse Off Road has provided reliable service and innovative products to the automotive aftermarket industry since 2004. Over the past 20 years, the company has grown from a small local automotive accessories' wholesaler to a globally respected brand, with facilities in Georgia, South Carolina and New York that allow it to effectively meet consumers' increasing product demand and facilitate on-time delivery.With a logo that reflects strength, endurance and vigor, Black Horse Off Road's extensive product line includes grille, taillight and rear bumper guards; bull and safari bars; side steps; running boards; LED lights and bars; OEM replacement and off-road fog lights; and rear bumper protectors. Their high-quality, competitively priced items can be purchased at a variety of automotive and online retailers across the country.Contact:Fadi AjamBlack Horse Off Road...

