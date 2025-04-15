JDM Plates Earns FCA Approval, Sponsors Ma7da Racing Series, And Expands Product Range To Meet Growing Demand

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JDM Plates is pleased to announce its approval by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), enabling the company to offer finance options on private plate registrations throughout the United Kingdom . This milestone comes at a time of rapid growth for the business and underscores its commitment to making personalised number plates more accessible for customers who are seeking flexible payment solutions. Building on its growing reputation, including recent media attention from the BBC, JDM Plates has also strengthened its presence in the automotive community by sponsoring events such as the href="" rel="external nofollow" co Ma7da Racing Serie , which now bears the company's name in recognition of its support.Offering a comprehensive selection of products, JDM Plates has expanded its range to include pressed metal number plates, bespoke 3D and 4D designs, and customised variations that cater to nearly every type of vehicle. Leveraging state-of-the-art laser cutting technology and BNMA-registered materials, the company ensures that each plate meets The Road Vehicles (Display of Registration Marks) Regulations 2001, as well as all relevant amendments. Clients benefit not only from the precision and durability of these plates but also from the comprehensive“Declaration of Legality” provided with each order, demonstrating full compliance with UK regulations.“We are delighted to receive FCA approval, as this will allow us to help more drivers obtain the private registration plates they truly want,” says Carl Hanley, Director of JDM Plates.“By offering finance options, we can continue supporting motoring enthusiasts who value both aesthetic appeal and legal compliance, while also contributing to the thrill of UK racing through our Ma7da Series sponsorship.”With a focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience, JDM Plates maintains its status as a DVLA-registered supplier. Thousands of positive reviews attest to the reliability of the company's service, which also includes a user-friendly, interactive number plate builder for simple online ordering. In addition to supporting the imported car community with smaller, fully legal plates, JDM Plates can create shapes and sizes for motorcycles, hexagonal designs, and other unique options upon request. Every stage of manufacturing is guided by a team with extensive experience in graphic design, sign making, and printing, ensuring an uncompromising standard of quality and craftsmanship.All plates are made to order at the company's manufacturing facility in Norwich and are typically delivered within three days. JDM Plates advises customers to verify that they have chosen the correct variation for their specific vehicle. If there is any uncertainty, a dedicated team member can assist with the legal requirements to ensure drivers receive the appropriate product.For more information, please visit .About JDM PlatesFounded in 2018 and led by Director Carl Hanley, who has a background in Engineering, JDM Plates is a specialist number plate manufacturer and personalised number plate reseller. With over 18 years of combined experience in graphical design, sign making, and printing, the company prides itself on producing some of the smallest, road-legal plates in the UK. From high-quality acrylic and UV-resistant vinyl to reflective materials that comply with the latest legislation, JDM Plates combines precision laser printing and cutting technology with industry-standard adhesives to deliver products that meet BSI standards. As a small business dedicated to customer satisfaction, JDM Plates promises to assist buyers with any legal matters should questions arise about the road legality of its products. With headquarters in Great Yarmouth and a manufacturing plant in Norwich, JDM Plates ships orders directly to customers nationwide.

Carl Hanley

JDM Plates

+441493230023 ext.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.