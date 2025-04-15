Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Recognized As 2024 Supplier Of The Year By General Motors

WARREN, Mich., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH ) was named a 2024 Supplier of the Year by General Motors ("GM"). GM celebrated honorees at its 33rd annual Supplier of the Year event in Phoenix, Arizona last week.

GM's Supplier of the Year awards recognizes global suppliers for their execution across key categories like safety, innovation and resilience. A global cross-functional team makes award selections based not only on an organization's performance across 2024, but also their alignment to GM's core values and ambitious goals.

Tim Phillips, Universal's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious award. It reflects the collaborative spirit we share with our customers and our dedication to being more than just a supplier – we strive to be a trusted partner in their supply chain."

"For more than 30 years, General Motors has recognized the company's top global suppliers at our annual event, spotlighting their innovation and resiliency through even the most challenging circumstances," said Jeff Morrison, Global Chief Procurement Officer at GM. "Together, we're helping bring advanced technology and the industry's broadest portfolio of vehicles to market for GM customers."

About Universal:

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Our operating subsidiaries provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands. We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including value-added, dedicated, intermodal and trucking services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.

About General Motors:

General Motors (NYSE: GM ) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.

Forward Looking Statements

