AIS Launches The SIMS Data Agent To Revolutionize AI Meets BI Technology

AI Meets BI

Analytic Intelligence Solutions (AIS) introduces the SIMS Data Agent, a tool- and data source- agnostic agent designed to revolutionize business intelligence.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Imagine a world where users could converse with a predictive data model like it were a sentient being!

Analytic Intelligence Solutions (AIS) is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, the SIMS Data Agent, which aims to transform how end users engage with business intelligence. With tip-of-the-spear technology, the SIMS Data Agent is designed to allow free-flowing conversations to engage end users with their data. This innovation marks a significant milestone for AIS, which is known for its commitment to innovating at the forefront of AI meets BI technology.

The SIMS Data Agent allows users to make a chatbot/agent command like:

“Show me how many leads we should expect to close this month.”

And have a response like:

“Our predictive model shows we will likely close 17 leads this month.”

That would be something, but imagine taking a deeper step, with a command like:

“Show me which area I should focus on to make my goal of 20 Opportunities this month.”

And have a response like:

“Time would be best spent focusing on the western region to gain your last 3 Opportunities.”

That would be something, but imagine this capability triggering an automated alert to reps to focus their attention on the western region!

These are just a few capabilities built into the SIMS agent framework.

The new product is designed with analysts and developers in mind, offering rapid responses to plain-language business questions. Its AI SQL generation engine connects to any existing data source and makes it a standout solution for any industry looking to access its KPIs in real time to make informed decisions.

For more information about AIS and the launch of the SIMS Agent, visit our website .

Analytic Intelligence Solutions

