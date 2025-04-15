Texas Capital President & Chief Executive Officer Rob C. Holmes Now Serves As Chairman Of The Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, today announced that President & Chief Executive Officer Rob C. Holmes was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the conclusion of TCBI's 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Holmes, who has served as President & Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Board since 2021, was unanimously elected to this position by the Board of Directors in January 2025.

Bob Stallings, who served as Chairman since 2023, has officially transitioned into the role of Lead Independent Director.

“I want to thank outgoing Chairman Bob Stallings for his dedication and significant contributions to Texas Capital over the past two years,” said Holmes.“I do not take the responsibilities of this position lightly; it is a distinct honor to serve in this capacity for Texas Capital, and I look forward to building on the firm's many successes along with our employees. With our highly differentiated platform, industry-leading capital and liquidity, and a clear vision for the future, Texas Capital is well-positioned to serve our clients through all economic conditions and to deliver on our objectives for 2025 and beyond.”

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit .

