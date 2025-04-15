Ukrainian Forces Strike Site Of Russian Missile Brigade Which Launched Attack On Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully targeted the permanent deployment site of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in Kursk region, which was responsible for the missile attack on the city of Sumy on Palm Sunday, April 13.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Units of the Unmanned Sysytems Forces, Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, attacked a number of objects in Kursk region linked to war criminals involved in the missile strike on Sumy and other crimes against the Ukrainian people," the statement reads.

The main target - the permanent deployment site of the 448th Missile Brigade - was struck. Secondary explosions of ammunition were recorded, and the results of the attack are still being clarified.

The General Staff emphasized:“Every Russian military unit that fires on peaceful Ukrainian cities will be identified and will receive retribution. The targeted and systematic work on destroying key military objects of the enemy will continue until the full cessation of Russia's aggression."

Ukrainian troops destroying enemy equipment inregion – SBGS spox

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 13, Russian forces launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (KN-23) at the center of Sumy. As a result of the attack, 35 people were killed, including two children, and 129 people were injured, 15 of whom are children.

Minister of Health Viktor Liashko reported that 11 of the injured, including three children, remain in serious condition.