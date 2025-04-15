Minerals Deal Talks Progressing Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This week, negotiations between Ukraine and the United States on a minerals agreement are taking place.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement during a briefing in Odessa, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

"The negotiations have taken place, and they were positive. It was a meeting of the technical team. Meetings at this level will continue throughout this week in different formats. So far, both sides have completed their meetings positively. I believe this is a good result," said Zelensky.

He added that after all these consultations, when the teams are ready, they will present their findings.

As reported, on April 15, a working meeting was held in Odessa between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.