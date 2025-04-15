Biotech Stock Mural Oncology (Nasdaq: MURA) Makes NASDAQ Top Gainer List On News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas for stock traders, including biotech stocks reports on trading and news for Mural Oncology (Nasdaq: MURA ), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company.

The stock makes the NASDAQ top gainer list trading at $2.6050, up $1.5750 on volume of over 152 Million shares as of this report. The stock had a day's high of $2.89.

Mural Oncology today announced that following review of data from its phase 2 ARTISTRY-6 trial in melanoma and previously announced results from the phase 3 ARTISTRY-7 trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, the company is discontinuing all clinical development of nemvaleukin alfa and plans to immediately commence the exploration of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value. Mural has engaged Lucid Capital Markets, LLC to act as its financial advisor in connection with the exploration of strategic alternatives. The company had approximately $144.4 million of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2024. In conjunction with today's announcement, Mural plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 90%.

ARTISTRY-6, cohort 2 is a phase 2, single-arm trial evaluating nemvaleukin as a monotherapy in 92 patients with mucosal melanoma with a minimum follow-up of at least six months. A review of the topline data from this cohort showed that the primary endpoint was not achieved. Mural also conducted a review of preliminary data from ARTISTRY-6, cohort 3, evaluating less-frequent intravenous dosing of nemvaleukin in patients with cutaneous melanoma, and did not observe a level of activity that warranted continuation. Based on the totality of these data, together with the interim overall survival results from ARTISTRY-7 as announced on March 25, 2025, Mural will discontinue all clinical development of nemvaleukin.

Mural plans to explore potential strategic alternatives including, but not limited to, an offer for or other acquisition of the company, merger, business combination, or other transaction. While the company has not set a timetable for completion of this process, further updates and developments will be disclosed as appropriate or where necessary under regulatory requirements. There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in the company pursuing a transaction or that any acquisition or other transaction involving the company will be completed, nor as to the terms on which any acquisition or other transaction will occur, if at all.

The company confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, it is not in receipt of any approaches and not in active discussions with any potential offeror.

