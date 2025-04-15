Kincora Copper: Investor Briefing Webinar - Sixth Asset Level Agreement



Melbourne, Australia--(ACN Newswire - April 15, 2025) - Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) ( Kincora or the Company ) is pleased to advise shareholders and investors that it will host an briefing webinar following a major amendment to the Earn-in and Joint Venture Agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti") for a further and second joint venture in the Northern Junee-Narromine Belt of the Macquarie Arc supporting total expenditures of up to $100 million. The expanded partnership represents a significant milestone in Kincora's exploration and asset level partner strategy. Kincora's President & CEO, Sam Spring, will lead the briefing with a short presentation followed by an interactive Q&A session. Shareholders and interested investors are invited to attend the webinar and participate in the discussion. Registration is required - please see the details below. A replay will be made available for those registered and at: . Investor Briefing Details: Australian Time Zones North American Time Zones Date: Thursday, 17 April Wednesday, 16 April Time: 11:00 am AEST | 9:00 am AWST 6:00 pm Pacific | 9:00 pm Eastern Format: Live webinar (online) with replay Registration: About Kincora Copper Limited

Kincora Copper is dual listed on the ASX and TSX-V (ticker "KCC") and is an active explorer and project generator focused on new globally significant copper-gold discovery opportunities.

The Company's portfolio includes district scale landholdings and scalable drill ready targets in both Australia and Mongolia's leading porphyry belts, the Macquarie Arc and Southern Gobi, respectively, and the historical Condobolin mining field in the southern section of the Cobar superbasin NSW.

Kincora has adopted an asset level partner model for it's large-scale exploration stage porphyry projects and to date has unlocked over A$110 million of potential partner funding for eight earlier stage and/or non-core projects.

Discussions are ongoing for further agreements for the Company's remaining four, and generally significantly more advanced and/or proximal to existing world-class mines, porphyry projects in NSW, including Fairholme, Jemalong, Trundle and Nyngan West.

Kincora's ambition is to be the operator for exploration budgets of over A$10 million per annum for the porphyry portfolio providing sufficient project management fees for the Company to be self funding (covering G&A costs) and have partnerships with a diversified portfolio of industry leading producers/explorers.

For more information please visit Kincora's website at . This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited

(ARBN 645 457 763) For further information please contact: Sam Spring, President and Chief Executive Officer

... or +61431 329 345 Executive office 400 - 837 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada

Tel: 1.604.283.1722

Fax: 1.888.241.5996 Subsidiary office Australia

Vista Australia

Level 4, 100 Albert Road

South Melbourne, Victoria 3205 Forward-Looking Statements Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

