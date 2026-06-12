Spacex Shares Begin Trading After Record $75 Billion IPO

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) SpaceX stock started trading on the Nasdaq on Friday after the company completed a record-breaking public offering. The aerospace and satellite company priced its shares at $135 each and raised about $75 billion through the sale of 555.6 million shares.

The listing marked the end of SpaceX's status as a private company. The offering assigned the company an initial market value of around $1.78 trillion. SpaceX trades under the ticker symbol SPCX.

Strong Demand Supports SpaceX IPO

Investor interest remained high ahead of the market debut. According to Reuters, the offering attracted demand that exceeded the available shares by four times. However, large institutional investors often place larger orders to secure allocations, which means actual demand may differ from headline figures.

SpaceX and its underwriters also retained an option to sell roughly 83 million additional shares if demand remains strong. The shares carry a value of about $11.2 billion. Reports also indicated that retail investors submitted more than $100 billion in orders. In addition, the company aimed to allocate about 30% of shares to individual investors, a level above the 5% to 10% commonly seen in most public offerings.

Pricing Process Drew Attention

Reports showed that SpaceX stopped accepting orders on Wednesday, one day earlier than expected. The move gave the company and its banking partners additional time to determine share allocations before trading began.

On Friday morning, Nasdaq market makers started matching buy and sell orders to establish the opening price. This process often takes longer for large and closely watched listings. As a result, trading may begin well after the opening bell.

Market Performance Will Determine Initial Success

Once trading starts, market forces will determine the stock price. The company no longer controls pricing after the shares enter public trading.

Investors will closely monitor where the stock opens compared with the $135 offer price. They will also watch the closing price on the first trading day. Those figures will provide an early indication of how investors view the SpaceX IPO and whether the market considers the debut successful.

By completing the largest public offering on record, SpaceX has entered a new phase as a publicly traded company. Market participants will now focus on how the stock performs in the coming sessions.

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