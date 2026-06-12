Odisha CM Launches Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana On BJP-Led State Govt's 2Nd Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday launched the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana on the occasion of the BJP government's completion of two years in office, stating that the scheme has been introduced with the objective of ensuring that no family in Odisha goes hungry, no child suffers from malnutrition and no elderly person faces hardship due to a lack of food.

Speaking at a function in Bhubaneswar, the Chief Minister highlighted various welfare measures and schemes undertaken by the state government over the past two years.

He said that the state government is moving forward guided by PM Modi's mantra of“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India and blessed by the people of Odisha, the government remains committed to building a prosperous, empowered and self-reliant Odisha, he said.

While launching the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana, Majhi said:“This is not merely a scheme. It is our government's commitment towards public welfare, compassion towards the poor, and a historic resolve to safeguard the food plate of every family in the state. This is our gift to the common people of Odisha on the occasion of our government's second anniversary.”

It may be noted that all beneficiaries will now receive an additional 5 kg of rice free of cost over and above the free rice they are already entitled to under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, and the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS).

Currently, beneficiaries receive 5 kg of rice free of cost.

Following the implementation of the scheme, each beneficiary will receive a total of 10 kg of rice free of cost every month.

More than 3.28 crore beneficiaries from around 1.96 crore families - nearly 80 per cent of Odisha's population - will benefit from the scheme.

The state government will spend Rs 8,813 crore annually on its implementation.

The Chief Minister said that this expenditure should not be viewed as a cost but as a sacred social investment aimed at bringing smiles to the faces of the poor.

“For us, this expenditure is not a cost, but a sacred social investment aimed at bringing smiles to the faces of the poor,” Majhi added.

On the occasion of the completion of two years in office, the Chief Minister also launched three major infrastructure projects for Bhubaneswar and laid the foundation stone for a 20-storey Janashraya Bhavan on Janpath to provide safe accommodation to people visiting the city from different parts of the state.

Notably, the building, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 874 crore, will provide short-term accommodation with modern amenities for around 2,000 people at affordable rates.

Additionally, the Chief Minister launched the distribution of smartphones to all Anganwadi workers, supervisors and block coordinators in the state.

A total of 72,224 Anganwadi workers, 2,802 lady supervisors and 338 block coordinators will receive smartphones.