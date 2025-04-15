Lebanese President Arrives In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The President of the Republic of Lebanon HE General Joseph Aoun arrived Tuesday in Doha on an official visit to the country.



His Excellency and his accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by the Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar of the Republic of Lebanon Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and HE Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Lebanon to Qatar Farah Berri.