Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lebanese President Arrives In Doha

Lebanese President Arrives In Doha


2025-04-15 02:00:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The President of the Republic of Lebanon HE General Joseph Aoun arrived Tuesday in Doha on an official visit to the country.

His Excellency and his accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by the Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar of the Republic of Lebanon Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and HE Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Lebanon to Qatar Farah Berri.

MENAFN15042025000063011010ID1109433324

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search