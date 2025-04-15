Hospital And Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market To Reach $3.4 Billion By 2027 In The Short Run And $5.5 Billion By 2035 Globally, At 6.1% CAGR: AMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators are medical devices that restore normal heart rhythm in sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) by delivering an electric shock. They are used in hospitals, ambulances, and public spaces to enhance survival rates. The market is driven by rise in out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, government initiatives for public AED access, AI-integrated defibrillator advancements, and increased awareness of early defibrillation. Expanding public access defibrillation programs, wearable defibrillator adoption, and growth in emerging markets present key opportunities for market expansion. Wilmington, Delaware, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“ Hospital and Pre-hospital External Defibrillator Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035", was valued at $2.7 billion in 2023, and is expected to witness significant growth. With a projected CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2035, the market is expected to reach $5.4 billion by the end of 2035 . The hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillator market is driven by increasing out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, government initiatives for public defibrillator access, advancements in AI-powered defibrillators, and growth in awareness of early defibrillation benefits. Request Sample of the Report on Global Hospital and Pre-hospital External Defibrillator Market 2035 - Market Introduction Hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators are life-saving medical devices designed to restore normal heart rhythm in cases of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). These devices deliver an electric shock to the heart, helping to reestablish effective circulation. Hospital-based defibrillators are typically used in emergency rooms, intensive care units (ICUs), and operating rooms, while pre-hospital defibrillators, including automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and portable manual defibrillators, are deployed in ambulances and public spaces to provide rapid intervention before hospital admission, significantly improving survival rates. The market for hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators is expanding due to growing awareness and training initiatives promoting early defibrillation. Governments and non-profit organizations are investing in CPR and AED training programs, increasing bystander response rates. In addition, the integration of internet-connected defibrillators enables remote monitoring and predictive maintenance, ensuring device readiness in critical moments. Another key driver is the rise in out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCAs), which has prompted emergency medical services (EMS) to adopt more efficient and portable defibrillator solutions. Report Overview The hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillator market is segmented into type, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into manual external defibrillator, automated external defibrillator, and wearable cardioverter defibrillators. The manual external defibrillator segment is further categorized into hospitals, and pre hospitals. The automated external defibrillator segment is further categorized into hospitals, pre hospitals, and public access defibrillator (PAD). By end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, pre-hospital, and public access defibrillator (PAD). The hospitals segment is further categorized into general wards, ICU, emergency room (ER), and others. The pre-hospital segment is further categorized into emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, police, private transport companies, and others. The public access defibrillator segment is further categorized into fully automated AED, and semi-automated AED. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of LAMEA). On the basis of type, the automated external defibrillator segment dominated the market share in 2023. However, the wearable cardioverter defibrillator segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market share in 2023. However, the public access defibrillator (PAD) segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Region-wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Report Coverage & Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2030 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.7 billion Market Size in 2030 $5.5 billion CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 340 Segments Covered Type, End User, and Region Target Region / Countries North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of LAMEA). Drivers Rise in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Increase in Geriatric Population Technological Advancement in External Defibrillators Expanding Public Access to Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Opportunity Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Economies Restraint Limited Insurance Coverage and High Cost of Defibrillators



Market Growth & Opportunities Factors

The hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillator market is expanding due to several key drivers. First, the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), particularly sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), has driven the demand for external defibrillators in both hospital and pre-hospital settings. As heart disease remains a leading cause of mortality worldwide, governments and healthcare organizations are prioritizing the deployment of life-saving defibrillation technology. Furthermore, advancements in defibrillator technology, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), real-time monitoring, and automated external defibrillators (AEDs) with voice-guided instructions, are improving patient outcomes and driving market growth. These innovations make defibrillators more accessible and user-friendly, encouraging widespread adoption across emergency medical services (EMS), ambulances, and public spaces. Moreover, favorable government policies and initiatives, including mandatory installation of AEDs in public places and increased funding for emergency response systems, are propelling market expansion. Regulatory bodies are promoting defibrillator accessibility, further strengthening the market.

The market presents notable opportunities for growth. One major opportunity lies in the expansion of public access defibrillation (PAD) programs, which aim to place AEDs in high-risk locations such as airports, schools, and sports arenas. Increasing public awareness and training initiatives support this expansion, and create lucrative prospects for manufacturers. Another opportunity stems from the rising adoption of wearable and portable defibrillators, catering to at-risk patients who require continuous monitoring and immediate intervention. These innovations bridge the gap between pre-hospital and hospital care, thus reducing response time in critical situations. In addition, the growing penetration of defibrillators in emerging economies, supported by healthcare infrastructure development and government investments, offers significant market potential. Increasing healthcare spending and strategic collaborations with regional distributors further enhance market opportunities.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions

One of the major challenges in the hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillator market is the high cost of advanced defibrillators, which limits accessibility, particularly in developing regions. Many healthcare facilities, especially in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), struggle to afford these life-saving devices, leading to inadequate emergency response systems. Solution: To address this, companies are offering financing options, refurbished defibrillators, and government-backed subsidies. For example, Philips' AED donation programs have increased access to defibrillators in underserved regions.

Another key restraint is the lack of trained personnel, as effective defibrillator use requires proper training and certification. In emergency situations, delayed or improper usage can reduce survival rates. Solution: Organizations like the American Heart Association (AHA) and the European Resuscitation Council (ERC) are expanding training initiatives, offering AI-assisted AEDs with real-time voice guidance. This enhances ease of use, ensuring more efficient emergency response and higher survival rates.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillator market in 2023, driven by the strong presence of leading market players such as Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Asahi Kasei Corporation, which continuously invested in research and development to introduce advanced defibrillation technologies. Additionally, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and sudden cardiac arrests (SCAs) has significantly increased the demand for external defibrillators in both hospital and pre-hospital settings. According to the National Board of Health and Welfare (2023), 1.3% of women and 2.0% of men aged 85 and above experienced a heart attack, emphasizing the need for efficient cardiac emergency response systems. With over 41,000 root canal procedures performed daily in the U.S., as per the American Association of Endodontists, the growing patient footfall further boosts demand for advanced defibrillators in dental and surgical clinics where patients may experience medical emergencies.

Europe holds a significant share in the global hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillator market, supported by well-established healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives to improve cardiac care. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are leading in adopting advanced defibrillation technologies. According to AARP International, Germany's aging population (65 and older) is projected to increase by 41% to 24 million by 2050, creating a strong demand for external defibrillators in healthcare and emergency services.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in healthcare investments, and a rapidly aging population. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (2022), stroke accounted for 2.2% of the total disease burden in Australia, highlighting the need for advanced emergency response solutions. Additionally, Japan leads globally with 28% of its population aged 65 and above, which is further driving the demand for external defibrillators in hospitals, ambulances, and community healthcare centers.

Key Players

Between 2021 and 2024 leading companies such as Stryker Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. in the hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillator market have primarily focused on product approval and strategic launches to enhance their market presence. For instance, in June 2024, Stryker, a global leader in medical technologies, announced the launch of LIFEPAK 35 monitor/defibrillator, the latest product in the monitor/defibrillator space, offering advanced technology and built on an intuitive1, modern platform to help advance patient care.

The major players in the hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillator industry include Stryker Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MEDIANA CO., LTD, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, PROGETTI SRL, GE Healthcare, CU medical systems, inc., and Avive Solutions, Inc.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In March 2024, Stryker, a global leader in medical technologies, participated at the Criticare National Conference (2024), held from March 1st to 3rd at the ITC Royal Bengal in Kolkata, India. During the event, Stryker launched and showcased two new products –“LIFEPAK CR2 automated external defibrillator (AED) for cardiac care” and“Evacuation Chair” for emergency patient evacuation.

In September 2021, ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced that the ZOLL AED Plus defibrillator is approved under the European Union (EU) Medical Device Regulation 2017/745, commonly referred to as EU MDR. The ZOLL AED 3 received MDR approval in January 2024.

In January 2023, Mindray announced the launch of next-generation BeneHeart series defibrillators, the BeneHeart D60 and D30. The new BeneHeart defibrillators aim to raise the standards for resuscitation with superior reliability, expert comprehensive diagnosis, and monitoring tools, and introduce a whole-process quality improvement solution for both in-hospital and pre-hospital rescue.

