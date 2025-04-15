MODE Global Achieves Top Rankings In Transport Topics Industry Lists

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're honored to receive recognition on these lists year after year," said Lance Malesh, president and CEO of MODE Global. "While 2024 was another tough year for the industry, MODE was able to maintain our solid standing despite the continued challenges impacting global trade due to our dedication to our customers and our trusted network partners. All of this wouldn't be possible without our exceptional team members and agents going above and beyond to ensure MODE and our affiliated brands are always seen as reliable, innovative partners."

MODE ranked as the eighth largest freight brokerage and placed as number 30 on the Top 100 Logistics List; this marks the sixth year in a row MODE has been listed as both a top 10 freight brokerage and a top 50 logistics provider. The lists are based on annual gross revenue and feature the industry's top freight brokerage firms, air and ocean freight forwarders, dry storage and refrigerated warehouse operators and dedicated contract carriers.

"In addition to enduring a stubbornly slow freight market recovery, the largest third-party logistics providers in North America are now navigating supply chain uncertainty stemming from tariffs and rapidly shifting trade policies," said Seth Clevenger, managing editor of features and multimedia at Transport Topics. "Despite these challenges, the industry's top 3PLs have been boosting freight efficiency and building more resilient supply chains in a changing world."

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world's leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit .

About Transport Topics

Since 1935, Transport Topics has been the news leader in trucking and freight transportation. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, TT journalists get the story first and get it right, keeping readers informed about all aspects of the trucking industry and helping them stay ready for what's to come. Explore the latest at .

