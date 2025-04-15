Compex Legal Services Launches Compex Canvasstm -- A New Medical Canvassing Solution For Enhanced Investigative Insight

TORRANCE, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compex Legal Services, a leading national provider of medical records retrieval and litigation support services, proudly announces the launch of Compex CanvassTM, a cutting-edge medical canvassing solution designed to deliver faster, deeper insight into claimants' medical histories.

Compex CanvassTM represents a significant step forward in investigative solutions for the insurance, legal, and risk management industries. By leveraging a robust network and proprietary research processes, the new service enables clients to quickly identify undisclosed or pre-existing treatments across a wide range of healthcare providers, including hospitals, urgent care centers, pharmacies, and physicians, nationwide.

"We developed Compex CanvassTM in response to the growing demand for more efficient and accurate medical canvassing," said Joshua Rosenberg, Chief Growth Officer at Compex Legal Services. "Our goal is to give clients a smarter way to validate medical claims, reduce fraud, and make informed decisions with confidence."

Compex CanvassTM empowers users to act swiftly while minimizing risk. It integrates seamlessly into the broader suite of Compex solutions, providing a cohesive experience across claims and legal support processes.

Key Benefits of Compex CanvassTM Include:



Broad nationwide reach across all provider types



Rapid turnaround times with verified results



Detailed breakdown of search findings, including facility details and information learned, plus a map of areas canvassed

Seamless integration with other Compex services

With this launch, Compex continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation, client service, and industry leadership.

For more information about Compex CanvassTM or to request a demo, visit

Media Contact:

Kevin Plankey

Director of Marketing

Compex Legal Services

[email protected]

SOURCE Compex Legal Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED