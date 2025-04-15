The Brookbush Institute Publishes NEW Glossary Updates: 'Plyometric And Amortization Phase'

Plyometric exercise -

The Brookbush Institute continues to enhance education with new courses, a modern glossary, an AI Tutor, and a client program generator.

DEFINITION:Plyometric Exercise: Plyometric exercises are high-velocity movements designed to increase power by utilizing the stretch-shortening cycle (SSC). These exercises are characterized by a rapid eccentric (muscle lengthening) phase, a brief amortization (isometric transition) phase, and an explosive concentric (muscle shortening) phase. Plyometric training is thought to enhance power output by improving the timing and coordination of three physiological mechanisms: the myotatic (stretch) reflex, elastic recoil of eccentrically loaded connective tissues, and the optimization of motor unit recruitment during the concentric phase.HISTORYVerkhoshanski, a track and field coach in Russia developed a system of "shock training" or "jump training" (2,3). Fred Wilt, a former Purdue University women's track coach, first coined the term plyometrics in 1975 to describe Verkhoshanki's training method, and aided in popularizing the term and training in the United States (4). The word plyometrics is derived from the Greek, plythein or plyo - to increase, and metric to measure.Related Topics: Power , Plyometric Exercise , Stretch-shortening Cycle , Force-velocity Curve , Amortization Phase , Rate of Force Development , Counter-movement Jump (CMJ)FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONSWhat are the benefits of plyometric exercises?- Plyometric exercises improve muscular power, enhance speed, agility, jump height, and athletic explosiveness.What is calisthenics vs. plyometrics?- Calisthenics refers to bodyweight exercises that focus on strength, control, and endurance (e.g., push-ups, pull-ups, squats). Some plyometrics are calisthenic; however, for an exercise to be considered plyometric, it must include a quick or loaded pre-stretch (eccentric phase), and an explosive concentric phase with the intent of developing power (e.g., jump squats, clap push-ups).Can you build muscle with plyometrics?- While plyometrics primarily target power development, they can contribute to muscle hypertrophy, especially the maintenance of type IIx muscle fibers (formerly referred to as type IIb muscle fibers). However, they are likely not as effective for stimulating muscle growth as acute variables associated with hypertrophy.Is too much plyometrics bad? (Can you do plyometrics every day?)- Due to the high-impact and neuromuscular demands of plyometric training, daily use is generally not recommended. Without adequate recovery, excessive plyometric training can increase the risk of overuse injuries and diminish performance gains. Two to three sessions per week with proper progression is typical for most training programs.Should I do plyometrics or weights?- Both have distinct benefits. Plyometrics improve power and agility, while traditional resistance (weight) training enhances strength and hypertrophy. An effective program may combine both, with plyometrics often following a foundation of strength training for safety and efficacy.

