Better Choice Health Launches Transformative Coaching Program For Women Over 40 Battling Chronic Illness

A Registered Nurse and Certified Functional Nutrition Counselor Introduces a Holistic Approach to Managing Chronic Symptoms

RALEIGH, N.C., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With chronic illness on the rise and over half of Americans on long-term medications, Better Choice Health is launching a six-month coaching program designed to empower women over 40 to reclaim their health. Spearheaded by Danielle Shears , a Registered Nurse and Certified Functional Nutrition Counselor, the program focuses on personalized, holistic strategies to reduce pain, fatigue, and inflammation - and foster long-term vitality.

The coaching journey combines 1:1 and group sessions , featuring customized nutrition guidance, ready-to-implement action plans, lifestyle adjustments, and regular check-ins. Participants receive tailored meal plans, shopping lists, training modules, and dedicated support to help them transform their health from the inside out. The focus goes beyond symptom control, targeting the root causes of chronic conditions through functional nutrition and sustainable lifestyle changes .

Recent health statistics reveal a troubling trend: U.S. life expectancy is declining due to largely preventable chronic illnesses. Conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol now require over 50% of Americans to rely on long-term medications - highlighting the urgent need for a proactive, preventative approach to health.

"It has become increasingly important for people with chronic illnesses to take charge of their health," says Danielle Shears, Founder of Better Choice Health . "Personalized coaching enhances individualized care, aids in informed decision-making, and empowers clients to manage their health proactively. Without a shift in approach, we will continue to see rising medication use and declining life expectancy."

Better Choice Health's program is built specifically for women who are ready to shift away from the chronic disease model and embrace lasting, positive change. Results can begin in as little as 30 days, with lasting improvements in energy, mood, and overall well-being.

About Better Choice Health

Better Choice Health helps individuals over 40 restore energy, reduce inflammation, and improve overall health through personalized functional nutrition coaching. Founded by Danielle Shears, the program promotes a comprehensive, client-centered approach to managing chronic symptoms and supporting long-term vitality.

Registration is available, women who are ready to take control of their health can register for a Comprehensive Health audit at TheBetterChoiceHealth .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Logo -

SOURCE Better Choice Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED