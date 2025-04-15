Indo-Russian Venture Bids To Supply AK-203 Assault Rifles To Kerala Police

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Kerala Police could soon become the second Indian security agency to get domestically produced Kalashnikov assault rifles after the Indian-Russian joint venture Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), registered and located in India, announced its decision to participate in a tender for the supply of AK-203 assault rifles for the local outfit.

The IRRPL, a joint-venture of the Indian DPSUs along with Concern Kalashnikov and Rosoboronexport from Russia, assault rifle-manufacturing facility in Korwa in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district has been manufacturing the AK-203 assault rifle from the Kalashnikov family of rifles.

"The capacities of the Korwa Ordnance Factory make it possible to equip the personnel of the Ministry of Defence and other law enforcement agencies of India with AK-203 assault rifles, which, due to their high adaptability, are suitable for various operators. In addition, the joint venture will be able to export its products to third countries in the future," said Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev.

The Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifle is a version of the AK-200 assault rifle for the Indian Army's replacement cartridge, 7.62×39 mm. The weapon has the advantages of Kalashnikov assault rifles: reliability and ease of maintenance.

The AK-203 is manufactured in India using exclusive Russian technologies on certified equipment. This ensures high product quality and compliance with the declared characteristics. At the same time, the principles of the 'Make In India' initiative and the concept of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or a self-reliant India, are observed.

The founders of IRRPL from the Russian side are Rosoboronexport and the Kalashnikov Concern of the Rostec State Corporation.

It was in March 2019 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Amethi and dedicated to the nation the Joint Venture of Indo-Russian Rifles Pvt Ltd, for Kalashnikov assault rifle production.

In his special message on the occasion, which was read out by then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "the new joint venture will manufacture world famous Kalashnikov assault rifles of the newest 200 series and eventually will reach full localization of production. Thus, the Indian defence-industrial sector will have the opportunity to fulfill the needs of national security agencies in this category of small arms, resting upon advanced Russian technologies".

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi thanked President Putin for this partnership and said that lakhs of rifles will be made from the facility in Amethi that will strengthen Indian security forces.

He also said that this development in the production of modern rifles for soldiers was long delayed which amounted to an injustice to the jawans. PM Modi had recalled that despite projecting a requirement for bullet-proof jackets in 2009, no such jackets were procured till 2014. The requirement was eventually fulfilled by the government led by Prime Minister Modi.