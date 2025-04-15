Lorin® Expands Batch Anodizing Capability With State-Of-The-Art Processing Lines

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Technology Enhances Quality, Flexibility, and Efficiency

MUSKEGON, MI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lorin, a leader in anodized aluminum innovation, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its batch anodizing capabilities by installing advanced state-of-the-art processing lines. This strategic upgrade reinforces Lorin's commitment to excellence and positions the company to better meet the growing demands of industries reliant on precision-anodized aluminum.The enhanced batch anodizing system delivers superior quality control, increased production flexibility, and improved operational efficiency. With these upgrades, Lorincan offer an expanded range of anodizing finishes tailored to the specific needs of clients in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, architecture, and consumer electronics.“Lorin's legacy is built on innovation and a relentless pursuit of quality,” said Park Kersman, CEO and Owner of Lorin.“By expanding our batch anodizing capability, we're not only enhancing our production processes but also empowering our customers with the best possible material solutions for their applications. This investment underscores our commitment to driving forward the future of high-performance, sustainable aluminum processing.”Lorin's expanded batch anodizing capability brings a host of key benefits that elevate both performance and sustainability. The advanced processing lines enhance quality control by delivering uniform, high-performance finishes across a variety of applications. With increased flexibility, the new technology allows for a broader range of customization options and anodizing finishes, catering to more complex design needs. Operational efficiency has also improved, with streamlined production processes that reduce turnaround times and enable a more responsive supply chain. Additionally, the upgraded systems incorporate energy-efficient and waste-reduction technologies, reinforcing Lorin's commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible manufacturing.Lorin's investment in expanding its batch anodizing capability is a clear signal of its proactive approach to technological advancement and customer service excellence. The company continues to set new benchmarks in the anodized aluminum industry, combining a rich heritage with forward-thinking innovation.For additional information about Lorin's anodized aluminum solutions and upcoming projects, please visit Lorin-Batch or contact:1960 Roberts St.Muskegon, MI 49442Email: ...Phone: (866)-865-7073About LorinLorindidn't just join the anodizing game, they pioneered it. Lorintransformed aluminum forever by pioneering coil anodizing, a process that delivers unmatched durability, consistency, and brilliance. Their coil and batch anodizing processes ensure products that last a lifetime, never chipping, peeling, or fading.By offering the widest variety of colors, Lorinprovides a truly unique solution for any project, large or small. Sustainability is in their DNA, with zero VOCs, and they are backed by the industry's most comprehensive warranty. By empowering its customers to push the limits of design, durability, and sustainability, Lorinsees a world where metal has no boundaries. Lorin's anodized aluminum isn't just superior; it's the future.

