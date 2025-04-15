Sikka.Ai Launches First Agentic Framework And No-Code AI-API++ Platform For The $1 Trillion Retail Healthcare Industry

sikka's logo and brand image pay homage to its decades of experience at the forefront of artificial intelligence applications.

The Sikka Agentic Framework consists of components that direct how agents communicate with external systems, how they make decisions and handle tasks end-to-end.

The Sikka AI-API++ workflow retrieves the most suitable APIs for your application, designs the application's architecture, generated the code and automatically deploys the app.

Sikka unveils open-source Agentic Framework and AI-API++ to empower solo practices and DSO groups with no-code AI tools for the retail healthcare industry

- Founder & CEO, Vijay SikkaSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sikka, the leading AI infrastructure as a service for retail healthcare, today announced the launch of Sikka Agentic Framework -the first-ever agentic framework purpose-built for the retail healthcare industry. Developed by Sikka's in-house AI team, this open-source framework is tailored to address the unique needs of solo practices and DSO group healthcare businesses, including dental, veterinary, chiropractic, orthodontic, oral surgery and optometry professionals.The Sikka Agentic Framework is available now and developers can explore a growing suite of AI agents-from basic conversational bots to advanced video-enabled agents. These agents are built to streamline practice operations, improve patient engagement, and optimize administrative tasks, all while operating within a secure, HIPAA-compliant environment.“Our goal was to create an agentic system that understands the real-world complexities of the retail healthcare space,” said Vijay Sikka, Founder & CEO.“With this framework, we're not just enabling smarter tools-we're empowering the entire ecosystem of healthcare professionals to build their own hyper-customized AI-driven experiences.”No-Code Innovation with AI-API++Complementing the launch of the agentic framework is Sikka AI-API++, a groundbreaking feature designed specifically for solo dentists and small practice owners. With AI-API++, users can describe their application requirements in plain English. The system then uses AI to generate backend code via the Sikka One API, automatically deploys the application on the cloud, and provides a live endpoint-no coding required.“This is about democratizing AI for retail healthcare,” said Kira Wang and Manoj Joshi, co-heads of AI.“We're giving practice owners superpowers-to build, deploy, and manage intelligent applications without writing a single line of code.”Sikka AI-API++, powered by the Sikka Agentic Framework, ensures seamless integration and scalability across all Sikka systems.Company-Wide Hackathon Drives InnovationSikka recently hosted a company-wide hackathon to accelerate adoption and refine the Agentic Framework, inviting employees to build agents for both internal operations and customer-facing use cases. The event drew participation across departments, resulting in a robust library of AI agents that enhance productivity, reduce costs and improve the patient experience.Notable submissions included:. Billing assistants to automate insurance pre-authorizations. Patient follow-up bots for improved retention. Internal HR and IT support agents. Predictive analytics agents for appointment schedulingThe list of agents developed during the hackathon is available at Sikka's Agent Gallery .Empowering the Future of Retail HealthcareWith the Sikka Agentic Framework and Sikka AI-API++, Sikka continues to push the boundaries of what's possible for solo and DSO group healthcare providers. Sikka Agentic Framework will be compatible with Multi-Agent Collaboration Protocols (MCP), other agent ecosystems and architectures for interoperability and scalability.About SikkaSilicon Valley-based Sikka is the leading AI infrastructure as a service (AIaaS) platform rethinking the $1 trillion retail healthcare market, which includes dental, veterinary, optometry, chiropractor, oral surgery and orthodontics. Its award-winning AI-API has been deployed to over 40K+ practices, and it has launched the world's first DentalLLM to over 1K+ OptimizerTM applications.Sikka's customers include software companies, manufacturers, DSOs, financial institutions, hedge funds, and life insurance companies. These organizations connect to the Sikka platform to access cutting-edge apps and services that optimize business operations while leveraging opt-in, consent-based data for actionable insights.Sikka is profitable and growing at over 40% ARR year-over-year for its insights business.

Brian Wu

sikka

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.