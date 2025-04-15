As First Hisar-Ayodhya Flight Takes Off, Locals Filled With Joy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The launch of the maiden Hisar to Ayodhya flight on Tuesday sent the locals into a euphoric and jubilant mood. Many of the fliers, who boarded the first flight to the birthplace of Lord Ram, praised the government for establishing direct air connectivity between the two cities.

A day ago, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Rs 410 new Terminal Building of Maharaja Agrasen airport in Haryana's Hisar and also flagged off the first commercial Hisar-Ayodhya flight.

Local residents were elated and excited for their first air journey, directly from Hisar to Ayodhya. Many passengers said that today is a very big day for them and nothing less than a celebration.

“Today we are joining this celebration with our family,” said one of the passengers.

Some of the fliers said that today is a day of great pride and glory for Hisar city. They also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini for launching air service between the two cities.

Some said the flight service has given him a chance to visit the birthplace of Lord Ram, directly from their hometown.

Some women fliers said that they were highly excited for the first trip to Ayodhyadham.

Divya, boarding the maiden flight, said that it is her good fortune to travel by air for the first time from Hisar.

“Today we are going from Hisar to Ayodhya to visit Ram Lalla. We are very grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naib Singh for making our Ayodhya visit memorable,” she said.

Haryana Airport Development Corporation CEO Jaideep Singh Balhara also shared his happiness over the development.

“This is the first phase, after this, we will start 24-hour air services from the Hisar airport,” he told IANS.

He also stated that after Ayodhya and Delhi, air services to Chandigarh and Jaipur will be started, and air connectivity to Ahmedabad and Jammu is also in the works.

“Night landing facility on the airport is expected to start within 6 months,” he further informed.