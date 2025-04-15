IPL 2025: Inglis, Bartlett Make Debut As Punjab Kings Opt To Bat Against KKR

MENAFN - IANS) New Chandigarh, April 15 (IANS) Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 clash here at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The home side made two changes as Josh Inglis and Australia batter Xavier Bartlett were both handed handed their tournament debuts.

"We are going to bat first. Feel the wicket has been really well for the last couple of matches, the dew comes in but the outfield doesn't skid through. Don't remember the team changes, I will tell later. We need to take as many catches in the fielding and create some sort of brilliance," said Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer at the toss.

Defending champions made one change in their playing 11 with Anrich Nortje replacing Moeen Ali.

"We were looking to bowl first on this wicket. For me, toss is something you cannot control. We have a batting that can chase the target. Just one change. Nortje comes in for Moeen Ali. He has been working hard on his game and I am really looking forward to see him bowl tonight," said KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Substitutes: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Substitutes: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey.