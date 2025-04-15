403
Singapore Parliament Dissolves Ahead of New Elections
(MENAFN) Singapore’s head of state, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, officially dissolved the nation’s legislative body on Tuesday, initiating the process for upcoming national elections, based on a formal declaration from the Prime Minister's Office.
Nomination Day has been set for April 23, with the exact date of the election to be announced soon by the electoral board. An official election notification, which will provide specifics about the candidates seeking office, is anticipated shortly, as reported by a news agency.
In line with Singapore’s constitutional framework, government officials will maintain their roles during the transitional phase until a new legislative assembly is established.
The now-dissolved 14th Parliament, which began its term in August 2020, was the second-longest serving in the country’s records and concluded with six seats unoccupied.
Throughout its tenure, it was predominantly led by the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).
News outlets have reported that as many as 11 political groups, including two coalitions from the opposition, are expected to take part in the electoral race.
The PAP is projected to compete in all 97 available parliamentary positions.
According to a survey conducted in January, the rising cost of living and employment stability remain key issues influencing voter sentiment ahead of the polls.
