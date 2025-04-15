Loftware Unveils New SAP Labeling Integrations For Accuracy, Compliance, And Cost Savings

New SAP integrations simplify labeling, reduce errors, and enhance regulatory compliance

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware , the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today announced the general availability of two new integrations designed to enhance labeling capabilities within any SAP environment. These integrations simplify labeling processes, reduce errors, and ensure regulatory compliance, enabling businesses to achieve greater efficiency, seamless supply chain label printing, and compliance-driven cost savings.

Loftware Integration for SAP BTP and S/4HANA Cloud and Loftware Integration for SAP GLM+ support secure and automated labeling across the supply chain, helping businesses eliminate manual relabeling efforts, reduce mislabeling risks, and stay aligned with shifting regulatory demands. This is especially important for companies operating in the chemical and hazardous materials sectors as they prepare for the revised EU CLP Regulation , with key compliance deadlines beginning in May this year.

"The latest integrations reinforce our strong partnership with SAP and our commitment to helping businesses of all sizes improve accuracy, maintain compliance, and reduce costs. By aligning with and enabling SAP's Clean Core initiative through Loftware Cloud, we enable customers to streamline supply chain operations and future-proof their labeling strategies," said Michelle Northey, Loftware Chief Product Officer.

The Loftware Integration for SAP GLM+ extends enterprise labeling capabilities by facilitating printing requests from SAP Global Label Management (GLM+) systems while also providing real-time job status updates. This integration empowers organizations to manage complex labeling requirements with ease, reducing reliance on IT resources while significantly streamlining label design through Loftware Cloud's intuitive and user-friendly platform.

The Loftware Integration for SAP BTP and S/4HANA Cloud is a product-agnostic integration that receives print requests from SAP Cloud (Public Edition) and SAP BTP systems to drive label printing processes. Certified for both SAP BTP and SAP S/4HANA Cloud (Public Edition), this integration reinforces Loftware's reliability and market leadership while supporting SAP Print Queues for seamless label printing communication and providing real-time job status updates. With the addition of this integration with SAP Cloud and SAP BTP, Loftware now offers a comprehensive suite of SAP integration options that can meet the current and future needs of SAP customers on their journey to the Cloud.

Learn more about Loftware's new labeling integrations here .

About Loftware

No matter what the challenge – digital transformation, time to market, or brand authenticity - Loftware can help you make your mark. We understand how global supply chains work and know that each item you produce, and ship is an expression of your company's brand. Our end-to-end cloud-based labeling platform helps businesses of all sizes manage labeling across their operations and supply chain. Loftware also helps companies deal with evolving customer and regulatory compliance issues. And we offer extensive expertise with a global presence maintaining offices in the US, UK, Slovenia, China, and Singapore. We serve companies in automotive, chemicals, clinical trials, consumer products, electronics, food & beverage, manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceuticals, retail/apparel, and more.

Media contacts:

Laura Hindley, Senior PR & Communications Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE Loftware, Inc.

