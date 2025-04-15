403
Ukraine Proposes Mineral Agreement to U.S. Amid Ongoing Talks
(MENAFN) Ukraine has formally presented its proposals for a minerals agreement to the United States, according to a news agency, quoting First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
"The Ukrainian delegation had the opportunity to convey to the American side all the proposals that we prepared in Kiev," Svyrydenko said, adding that some agreements were made during the consultations. She expressed optimism for further talks, remarking, "This is not the final round."
A technical delegation from Ukraine arrived in the U.S. last week to engage in the discussions, as reported by a media source.
