RIDER REGISTRATION FOR MEGA AUCTION OPENS FOR SEASON 2 OF THE INDIAN SUPERCROSS RACING LEAGUE
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15th April, 2025: The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world’s first franchise-based Supercross league, is back with a bang! The much-anticipated Season 2 kicks off with the opening of rider registrations on 24th April, 2025 - promising even higher-octane action, new international faces, and the return of celebrated talent from across the globe.
Following a phenomenal inaugural run that brought together over 100 elite riders from nine countries and electrified fans across Indian cities, ISRL is rapidly becoming a sought-after destination for global motorsport talent and investors. The season 2 is poised to reach greater heights with enhanced ambition, a bigger format, and added star power—most notably with superstar Salman Khan joining hands with the league as the official brand ambassador to amplify its reach and visibility. With inquiries already pouring in from international athletes and a strong home grown line-up raring to go, the stage is set for a thrilling new chapter in the ISRL story.
Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder, Indian Supercross Racing League, said, “ISRL Season 1 was just the beginning. With the kind of global traction and home-grown talent we witnessed, we’re entering Season 2 with renewed energy and confidence. Salman Khan coming on board as brand ambassador adds to the momentum, bringing his unmatched charisma to the world of Supercross. Our goal is to build a global mega-platform that gives Indian motorsport its rightful place on the world stage. We’re thrilled to welcome back many of our international riders and see an even bigger talent pool lining up. This is going to be one wild ride.”
Rugved Barguje, 3-time Indian National Supercross Champion, expressed his enthusiasm saying, “Racing in Season 1 of ISRL was an unforgettable experience. The support from the crowd, the level of competition, and the chance to race on real Supercross tracks in India—it was a dream come true. The league has changed the game for Indian motorsport- making it more organized and structured, creating a professional platform for motorsport athletes to thrive. Season 2 is going to be even more epic, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
Jordi Tixier, World Champion MX2 (2014), added, “Season 1 blew my expectations out of the water. The tracks, the fans, and the constant improvements by the organizers made it truly special. India showed real passion for Supercross, and I’m looking forward to being back. I’m super excited to make more memories in Season 2.”
Brendan Sipple, International Rider for Reise Motosports, echoed the excitement: “From the fans to the tracks, everything about Season 1 was world-class. The energy, the teams, and the entire vibe was electric. I feel lucky to have raced in India, and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for Season 2. ISRL is creating something amazing here.”
Season 1 featured some of the biggest names in global motocross, including Jordi Tixier (World Champion MX2, 2014), Matt Moss (9-time Australian MX & SX Champion), Thomas Ramette, Hugo Manzato, and many more. From Australia to France and Thailand to South Africa, the talent was unmatched. Indian champions like Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag, Prajwal Vishwanth, Sarthak Chavan, and Shlok Ghorpade raced shoulder-to-shoulder with global pros, making history on tracks designed to world-class standards.
The rider registration process covers four competitive categories:
• 450cc International Riders
• 250cc International Riders
• 250cc India-Asia Mix
• 85cc Junior Class
Interested riders can register now to be part of the mega auction, where teams will build their dream squads for the 2025 season. Please note, registration does not guarantee participation—it is the first step in joining the official rider pool for team selection during the auction process.
ISRL's inaugural season set new benchmarks for motorsport events in India with a physical attendance of over 30,000 and a viewership of 11.5Mn in just 3 days of broadcast, establishing a new global record for a Supercross event.
Team BigRock Motorsports, led by India's Dakar pioneer CS Santosh, emerged as champions of season 1, setting a high standard for competition. The first season successfully demonstrated India's appetite for world-class Supercross action and laid a strong foundation for the sport's growth.
