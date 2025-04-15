Marco's Pizza® Unveils A Craveable Twist On A Classic Side With New Pepperoni Bread

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Complimenting Marco's signature CheezyBread , the all-new Pepperoni Bread takes flavor to the next level with bold crispy, shredded pepperoni. Created by Marco's Italian founder Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco, this tasty side features crispy shredded pepperoni layered underneath three fresh cheeses, and finished with garlic sauce and Marco's signature Romesan seasoning, delivering an irresistibly rich, pepperoni-forward taste in every bite.

Pepperoni Bread showcases Marco's commitment to crave-worthy flavors, spotlighting the brand's pepperoni variety, including classic, Old World, and crispy shredded pepperoni. Fans of the Triple Pepperoni Magnifico -which also highlights the crispy, shredded variety-will recognize the satisfying crunch and deep flavor that turns America's favorite pizza topping into a must-have companion to any pizza meal.

For pizza lovers who want more, the all-new Pepperoni Bread joins the Marco's More Menu**, giving customers another delicious way to indulge at an unbeatable value. With over 30 crave-worthy menu items, including pizza, wings, sides, and desserts, the Marco's More Menu makes it easy to mix, match, and maximize every order. Now, for just $5* customers can enjoy the bold, crispy goodness of Pepperoni Bread alongside other mouthwatering Marco's favorites, making it the perfect addition for any occasion.

"At Marco's Pizza, we know that the perfect side can take pizza night to the next level, and our new Pepperoni Bread is here to steal the spotlight," said Chief Marketing Officer Denise Lauer of Marco's Pizza . "With layers of crispy, shredded pepperoni and gooey cheese, we've taken a beloved side and made it the ultimate sidekick to our delicious menu items at a value-forward price."

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Most recently, Marco's was recognized as America's Favorite Restaurant in the Limited-Service Pizza category by Nation's Restaurant News using Technomic Ignite Consumer 2024 dataꝉꝉ. Other recent accolades include ranking No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 "Franchise 500" ranking, earning a coveted spot as the only top 5 pizza chain to rank on Newsweek's 2025 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

