Utah Fertility Clinic Launches IVF Grant Program, Cutting Costs To $7,500 For Eligible Patients

Wellnest Fertility Launches Limited-Time IVF Grant Program in Honor of National Infertility Awareness Week (April 20–26)

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW) in April , Wellnest Fertility , a Northern Utah-based fertility clinic that also serves patients in Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, and beyond, is launching an IVF Grant Program to help alleviate one of the greatest challenges fertility patients face- financial burden of treatment.

As part of its mission to make fertility care accessible, up to $2,000 in financial assistance is offered to 25 eligible patients , which brings the cost down to $7,500 per IVF cycle-one of the most affordable options in the region.

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) highlights that women without insurance coverage for IVF are three times more likely to stop treatment after just one cycle compared to those with insurance. Another study found that approximately 25 percent of patients discontinue fertility treatments because of out-of-pocket costs.*

"IVF felt completely out of reach for us financially. When I found out about the Wellnest grant, I honestly cried because it gave us a real shot at having a family," said one Wellnest patient. "This kind of support changes everything."

Wellnest's grants are designed to support those who are paying out of pocket and ready to take the next step, but face cost as a major hurdle. In February, President Trump acknowledged the obstacles to IVF by signing an executive order to make IVF more accessible and affordable.

"At Wellnest, we believe accessibility goes beyond geography-it's about making care financially attainable, too," said Heather West, CEO of Wellnest Fertility. "Far too many patients delay or postpone treatment due to cost. This grant program, which is simple to access for patients, is one way we're working to remove that barrier and help more people build their families."

$2,000 grants available to 25 IVF patients

IVF cost reduced to $7,500 for self-pay individuals

Patients can register through April 30

Created in recognition of National Infertility Awareness Week (April 20–26) Simple process; available for both new and existing patients

This initiative aligns with larger conversations around healthcare affordability and the growing need for inclusive fertility solutions. Wellnest leadership is available for interviews, and stories can also include patient perspectives on how financial support impacts treatment decisions.

Please reach out if you'd like more information or are interested in covering NIAW and the Wellnest IVF Grant Program initiative. Wellnest's fertility experts are available for interviews.

About Wellnest

The first of several clinics being planned in secondary markets across the U.S. where people have little to no access to fertility care, Wellnest is a new, state-of-the-art fertility clinic for Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) in Ogden, Utah. Wellnest makes the path to parenthood a hopeful and transformative journey that is both accessible and affordable - upholding the principles of trustworthiness, compassion, mindfulness, and resourcefulness. The team of leading fertility clinicians is committed to helping people navigate their personal fertility journeys with empathy, respect, and the highest standards of medical excellence through personalized treatment plans, resourceful use of technology, and a supportive network of highly qualified professionals. Patients benefit from a complete range of fertility services, including emotional, mental, and physical support services. Wellnest is inspired by the hope of each patient it serves and the potential to meet the needs of those currently unable to access fertility care. For more information,

Hilary Reiter Azzaretti

Redhead Marketing & PR

435.901.2071 | [email protected]



