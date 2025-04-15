Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met Tuesday with HE Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Ryabkov, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the level of bilateral relations and the constructive cooperation between the two countries within international organizations. He also reaffirmed the State of Qatars position in support of dialogue and peaceful solutions.