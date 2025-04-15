Stargaze Welcomes Celebrity Chef And Food Network Star Jeff Mauro To Advisory Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Emmy-Nominated Host of“The Kitchen” and Founder of Mauro Provisions Joins Stargaze to Elevate Creator Voices and Culinary Talent Ahead of 2025 App Relaunch

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (“Stargaze” or the“Company”) (OTC PK: STGZ), a content creation and social platform designed to redefine talent discovery, has appointed celebrity chef, entrepreneur, and Food Network mainstay Jeff Mauro to its Advisory Board. Mauro, known for his Emmy-nominated work on“Sandwich King” and long-running role as co-host of“The Kitchen,” brings a fresh perspective to the Stargaze platform as it continues expanding its creator ecosystem ahead of a highly anticipated app relaunch in 2025. As an advisor, Mauro will support Stargaze's efforts to expand its presence among aspiring chefs and culinary enthusiasts while contributing to platform development and partnership strategy.

“Jeff Mauro brings the ultimate blend of talent, charisma, and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Steve Mandell, CEO of Stargaze.“In addition to being a standout food personality, he's a creative force who has built a multi-platform brand by staying authentic, hilarious, and endlessly passionate. Jeff understands the value of originality, and we're excited to tap into his insight as we help the next generation of creators break through. With Jeff's guidance, we see a real opportunity to spotlight emerging voices in the culinary space-whether that's the next great TV chef, food content creator, or culinary personality ready for primetime.”

Mauro's journey into the culinary spotlight began with his victory of Season 7 of“Food Network Star,” a breakout moment that led to the launch of his own Emmy-nominated show,“Sandwich King” and later solidified his place as a co-host of“The Kitchen”, now in its 38th season. Mauro has become a household fixture through appearances on“Worst Cooks in America,”“Holiday Wars,” and more. He is also the founder and CEO of Mauro Provisions, a premium food brand celebrated for its giardiniera, seasonings, and handcrafted sandwich kits. He is the best-selling author of“Come On Over” and co-host of the long-running“Come On Over” podcast.

“Helping people find their voice and build something meaningful is what excites me about Stargaze's platform,” said Mauro.“I know firsthand what it's like to be a hungry up-and-comer looking for a shot, and sometimes all it takes is the right opportunity at the right moment. Whether it's cooking, singing, acting, or doing something totally unique, the Stargaze team is building a platform to give emerging talents a real shot. I'm thrilled to join at this exciting chapter in Stargaze's story.”

Originally launched as Scenebot Stage in 2016, the platform, now known as Stargaze, aims to create a more transparent and accessible pathway for aspiring entertainers to break into film, television, stage, and music. To date, Stargaze has facilitated nearly 1,000 career breakthroughs by connecting emerging talent with industry professionals.

The refreshed app, developed in collaboration with Big Human-the agency behind Vine and other successful platforms-will introduce innovative features designed to amplify exposure and strengthen industry connections for emerging talent.

About Stargaze

Stargaze is a next-generation content creation and social platform revolutionizing talent discovery. Originally launched in 2016 as Scenebot Stage, Stargaze bridges the gap between aspiring entertainers, industry professionals, and new audiences, offering a transparent and accessible path to break into the entertainment industry. With nearly 1,000 career breakthroughs across film, television, stage, and music, the platform is a proven launchpad for emerging talent. As technology reshapes how entertainment is created and consumed, Stargaze is poised to lead the way with the anticipated relaunch of its app expected in late spring/early summer 2025. The revamped platform will feature new tools designed to help creators turn their passions into real opportunities. Stargaze aims to redefine how talent is discovered and supported in today's digital-first landscape.

