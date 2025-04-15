Locatorx Tags Industry Trailblazer Tim Williams To Lead Iot Strategy And Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocatorX, a trusted leader in secure supply chain visibility and IoT solutions, today announced Tim Williams as Vice President of IoT Strategy and Solutions. Williams will lead the company's efforts to expand its IoT portfolio, drive sensor flexibility and scalability, and support enterprise adoption across key industries including defense, aerospace, and life sciences.

Williams is a proven technology leader and serial entrepreneur with a track record of building and scaling high-growth startups in the IoT and AdTech sectors. He was Co-Founder and CEO of NanoThings, an IoT startup that pioneered the development of smart label technology for real-time location tracking and temperature monitoring. NanoThings was successfully acquired in Q3 2024.

In addition to NanoThings, Williams is also the Co-Founder of Nell, an IoT SaaS platform designed to simplify and streamline IoT device onboarding and deployment at scale. Prior to his IoT ventures, he co-founded Acquisition Labs, one of the earliest advertising platforms built atop Meta's (Facebook) infrastructure, which was acquired within two years of launch. In his most recent role, he led the development of new connected label products for OnAsset Intelligence.

“Tim's entrepreneurial background and deep technical expertise in IoT will be instrumental in leading our next phase of innovation,” said Chester Kennedy, CEO of LocatorX.“His ability to identify market opportunities and deliver scalable, real-time solutions will be essential as we continue to shape the future of connected, secure supply chains for mission-critical industries.”

“I am excited to join LocatorX at such a pivotal time. The team, cutting-edge technology, and the potential for growth made this an ideal opportunity to be part of something transformational,” said Williams.“With IoT adoption accelerating across these mission-critical industries, we can redefine what real-time visibility means and impact how the data aids in making the supply chain smarter, faster, resilient, and more secure.”

The addition of Williams to the leadership team reinforces the company's commitment to advancing the performance, scalability, and intelligence of IoT-driven visibility solutions for the supply chain.

LocatorX ensures real-time visibility of mission-critical assets and connected insights that drive efficient processes across the supply chain. The company's patented LX Digital Fingerprint, secure TAA-compliant IoT sensors, and visibility platform redefines how aerospace, defense, and government sectors track and manage critical assets. To learn more about LocatorX, visit .