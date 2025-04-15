SANS Brings Workforce Clarity And Real-World Threat Intelligence To RSAC 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join SANS for hard-hitting research, live keynotes, and practical solutions that put people at the center of cybersecurity readiness.

Join SANS for hard-hitting research, live keynotes, and practical solutions that put people at the center of cybersecurity readiness.

New cyber threats surface by the hour, and security talent is stretched thin, so organizations don't need more noise. They need clarity. They need results. At the RSACTM 2025 Conference, SANS Institute and GIAC are delivering both live and on the main stage.

This year, SANS is not just showing up. We are showing the way forward.

From breaking down the most dangerous new attack techniques for 2025 at our annual keynote briefing to unveiling the 2025 Cybersecurity Workforce Research Report to hosting the first-ever SANS | GIAC Workforce Leadership Summit – half-day executive forum designed to help CISOs, SOC leaders, and HR executives align on workforce risk strategy, SANS is providing the insights and tools organizations need to close critical skills gaps and build security-first teams that can outpace today's threats.

Whether you're exploring new solutions or looking for a proven path to real-world upskilling, a visit to Booth S-3438 offers a clear view into why the world's most trusted cybersecurity training partner continues to lead the way.

What to See at RSAC 2025

Keynote: The Five Most Dangerous New Attack Techniques...and What to Do for Each

Wednesday, April 30 | 4:20 PM – 5:00 PM | Moscone West

Back by popular demand, this keynote delivers a timely breakdown of the latest attack methods being observed in real-world environments. Led by elite SANS instructors, the session offers clear takeaways and immediately actionable intelligence.

“This keynote is a frontline briefing from some of the most respected leaders in their fields,” said Ed Skoudis, President of the SANS Technology Institute.“We're seeing techniques evolve quickly, and defenders need to be one step ahead. This must-see briefing showcases what is happening now and how to take action immediately.”

SANS | GIAC Workforce Leadership Summit

Thursday, May 1 | 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM | Moscone South 306–308

This new executive event is centered on the release of the 2025 SANS | GIAC Workforce Research Report . The Summit is designed to equip security and HR leaders with fresh data and a focused strategy to close workforce gaps and strengthen team performance. Through peer-to-peer discussions and expert insights, leaders will leave with a clear direction on how to build a resilient security organization.

“Our research shows the real gap is in capability, not headcount,” said Skoudis.“At RSAC 2025, we are giving leaders the data and tools to build smarter, stronger teams that can actually meet the moment while exploring everything from framing soft skills as power skills to the importance of technical capability over work experience and degrees.”

What Attendees Will Learn and Leave With:



Current Workforce Trends : A clear understanding of the latest workforce challenges and opportunities.

Leadership Insights : Hear directly from industry leaders who have successfully built world-class security teams. An Exclusive First Look : Access to the 2025 Cybersecurity Workforce Research Report revealing how HR and cybersecurity leaders can collaborate more effectively to build, develop, and retain high-performing teams.



The strongest security strategies start with people who are ready. RSAC 2025 is a chance to step back, refocus, and make sure your team is prepared for what's ahead.

