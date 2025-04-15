Women-Led Beverage Innovation Company Spirited Brands Reports Tremendous Growth And Market Expansion



200% average monthly growth rate showcasing exceptional market traction

Expansion into key retail partners including Trader Joe's (Minnesota) with exceptional velocity performance

Market leadership position with Sokē ranking as one of the best-selling RTD at coveted liquor chain Trevor's in Arizona

Strategic market penetration with recent entry of Soula into the Phoenix metro area

Cultural engagement through Gold Partnership status with one of the biggest North American Japanese Cultural Festival, OC Japan Fair

Digital influence amplification via collaborations with 250+ influencers reaching over 16 million followers Currently targeting 2025 expansion into 3-5 new markets, including Texas

"We founded Spirited Brands because we enjoy the ritual of mindfully crafting the perfect cocktail. As busy professionals, we no longer have the luxury of time to craft our favorite drinks," said Melanie Nelson, Co-Founder and President of Spirited Brands. "Our refreshing canned cocktails take the edge off a busy day without the guilt of excessive calories or the dreadful next-day hang-xiety. It's a 'siptual' you can feel good about."

The company's portfolio features two distinct premium brands:

Soula : Premium agave wine cocktails inspired by an authentic Mexican family recipe. These refreshing ready-to-drink margaritas deliver exceptionally smooth flavor profiles with all-natural ingredients. Available in four distinctive flavors: Mango Citrus, Pineapple Chili, Paloma, and Lime varieties.

Sokē : The world's first premium sake soda cocktail, pioneering an entirely new beverage category. This innovative ready-to-drink experience pairs authentic Asian flavors with premium Junmai sake brewed from a 350-year-old recipe. Available in four distinctive flavors: Yuzu Ginger, White Peach, Lychee, and Cherry Blossom.

Both brands feature all-natural ingredients, no artificial sweeteners or colors, only 140 calories per 12 fl oz can, and 5% ABV, designed for a clean, refreshing drinking experience. Variety 8-packs are available for $19.99.

Currently available in Southern California, Arizona, and Minnesota, with planned expansion into 3-5 additional markets in 2025 including Texas. Spirited Brands' products can be purchased at select retailers, restaurants, bars, and online at .

For more information, visit or follow @soulacocktails and @sokesoda on Instagram.

About Spirited Brands

Spirited Brands creates premium canned cocktails that redefine the ready-to-drink beverage experience. With deep industry expertise and a focus on innovation, the women-owned company is leading the evolution of the premium RTD category. Learn more at .

