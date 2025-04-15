Video Bible Announces Availability Of The World's First Free Exhaustive Online Bible Dictionary

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "VIdeo Bible's mission is to remove barriers that stand between the people and God's Word," says Dave Pillow, founder of Video Bible. "By making this exhaustive Bible dictionary completely free, we're equipping the global Church like never before. For too long, deep biblical reference tools have been hidden behind high costs or limited to academic circles. Many believers have found it difficult to access information on the lesser-known people and places that make up the rich tapestry of God's Word. In contrast, this new resource is for everyone, whether you're a curious seeker, a Sunday School teacher, a seminary student, a missionary overseas, or simply someone wanting to grow in your understanding of the Bible."

This Bible dictionary isn't selective: It includes everyone from Adam to Zebedee, from Sarah to Salome, along with every single city, village, river, mountain, and kingdom mentioned in the Bible. From the great empires of Babylon and Egypt to the quiet places like Engedi or Shunem-it's all here. Each entry is written to be clear, insightful, and faithful to Scripture, helping readers understand the significance of each person or place in the broader story of redemption. Where applicable, the entries are connected to Strong's Concordance, Greek and Hebrew name definitions, and cross-referenced throughout the biblical narrative.

Some of the key points behind this unparalleled reference tool:



Designed for the Global Church - This project was created not just for the Western world, but for the entire Body of Christ across the globe. Whether someone is leading a small group in Nigeria, preaching in Brazil, or reading the Bible for the first time in Indonesia, this resource can support their spiritual growth and biblical understanding.

Built for Discipleship, Evangelism, and Study - This dictionary is more than just a reference tool-it's a discipleship companion. Whether you're preaching a sermon, leading a Bible study, preparing a devotion, or just digging into God's Word on your own, this tool will enhance your understanding and strengthen your faith.

And it's also a powerful evangelistic resource. Those exploring Christianity can now instantly look up people and places they read about in Scripture and see how everything in the Bible points to Jesus Christ. The dictionary is part of the broader Video Bible mission-to bring the Bible to life through visual media, digital tools, and open access resources. In a world where so many are disconnected from God's Word, this project blasts open the gates for engagement, giving people a fresh, accessible way to experience the Bible.

A Tool for the Great Commission

Jesus said, "Go and make disciples of all nations" (Matthew 28:19). This free, exhaustive dictionary is one small step in obeying that call. It helps every believer go deeper, and every disciple become more equipped to share their faith. "If there has ever been anything like this, it's only been behind a paywall," said Pillow. "But now, for the first time, the most complete biblical dictionary in history is available online, totally free, and open to everyone. Let's help the global Church fall deeper in love with Scripture-and with the God who wrote it."

Explore It. Use It. Share It. The Video Bible Dictionary is available now, free to access and ready to use. We encourage pastors, parents, teachers, missionaries, and everyday Christians to explore it, share it, and spread it throughout the world. Explore the Free Bible Dictionary Now at Bible Dictionary or take a video tour of the Bible Dictionary here .

ABOUT VIDEO BIBLE: Founded in 2020, Video Bible is creating the world's first cover-to-cover, audio + visual Bible-free for all. This crowdfunded project is designed to help everyone engage with God's Word more easily, especially those who learn best by seeing and hearing. When completed, the Video Bible will make Scripture as accessible as opening an app and pressing play. Join us in bringing the Bible to life for the world. Learn more at

Media Contact: Dave Pillow [email protected] ‪(334) 377-2080 Video Bible

SOURCE VideoBible