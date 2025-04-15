Southern Cross Premium Finance Chooses Input 1'S Software And Payments Solution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Southern Cross Premium Finance is a startup backed by Licona Insurance Group, a well-respected provider of insurance products and services. As the company prepared to launch its premium finance business, leadership turned to Input 1 for a solution that combined proven industry expertise with modern technology.

Input 1's PBS provides Southern Cross with a secure, reliable system that includes an intuitive interface and automation tools to streamline back-office operations. The robust platform enables small and medium-sized premium finance companies like Southern Cross to grow efficiently without the need to increase staff, allowing them to focus on serving agents and policyholders.

"When it came time to launch Southern Cross Premium Finance, we knew we needed a partner with a track record of success and a platform that could handle our needs from day one," said Carlos Licona, President of Southern Cross Premium Finance and Licona Insurance Group. "Input 1's solution not only gives us the tools to operate with efficiency and confidence but also positions us for long-term growth."

Southern Cross also benefits from Input 1's integrated payment processing, which simplifies credit card transactions directly within the PBS platform. This capability improves the customer experience while streamlining payment management for the company.

"We are excited to support Southern Cross Premium Finance as they embark on this new chapter," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer at Input 1. "Our premium finance software and integrated payments are designed to provide growing premium finance companies like Southern Cross with the automation, flexibility and security they need to thrive. We look forward to seeing their success."

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions streamline billing, payments, and premium finance to make insurance management efficient and hassle-free. For more information, please visit .

About Southern Cross Premium Finance LLC

Southern Cross Premium Finance LLC, based in El Paso, Texas, is a startup premium finance company backed by Licona Insurance Group. Southern Cross is dedicated to delivering premium financing solutions that combine convenience, efficiency, and exceptional service.

About Licona Insurance Group

Licona Insurance Group is a leading provider of insurance products and services, offering tailored solutions to individuals, families, and businesses. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a reputation for reliability and superior service, Licona is committed to protecting what matters most to its clients. For more information, please visit

