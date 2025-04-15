Ageagle Showcases Ebee VISION Drone At 173Rd Airborne Brigade Innovation Symposium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Private event featured demonstrations and roundtable discussions with key members of the armed forces and key decision makers

WICHITA, Kan., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the“Company”), a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and sensors for military, public safety, and commercial use, participated in the 173rd Airborne Brigade's 1st annual Innovation Symposium. During the event, the Company demonstrated its eBee VISION drone and contributed to roundtable discussions on the future of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in military operations.

“We demonstrated the operational advantages of the eBee VISION to a highly influential and forward-thinking audience. Direct engagements with military leaders and decision-makers builds a better understand of our customers' evolving mission needs,” commented AgEagle CEO Billy Irby.“Our eBee VISION delivers real-time visual intelligence with a tactical-oriented minimal logistics footprint, making it a key asset for rapid-response situational awareness in the field.”

The Innovation Symposium assembled high-ranking personnel from the armed forces, including Colonels and other key decision-makers. As part of the event, AgEagle presented live demonstrations of the eBee VISION drone and took part in collaborative roundtable discussions focused on integrating emerging technologies into modern combat strategies, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting its global defense customers with reliable, field-proven UAS capabilities.

eBee VISION drone is an ultra-lightweight, portable ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) platform designed for rapid deployment in tactical environments. It is an NDAA-compliant (adhering to the provisions outlined in the National Defense Authorization Act) and cyber-secure UAS providing high-resolution video imagery, day and night vision capabilities, 32x RGB zoom, 90-minute flights and a 12-mile wireless range, even in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) denied conditions.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“suggest,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle's products, the success of new programs, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts

Investor Relations:

Email : ...

Media:

Email: ...