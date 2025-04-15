403
Report: Trump Advisors Clash Over Russia’s Ukraine Intentions
(MENAFN) A growing rift has emerged among senior advisors to President Donald Trump over whether Moscow is sincerely pursuing peace in Ukraine, as reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
The divide pits a faction led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, who advocate a more cautious stance toward Russia, against Trump’s apparent alignment with diplomatic aide Steve Witkoff, viewed as more receptive to Moscow’s overtures. Witkoff recently held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, building on a prior meeting in March.
While Moscow insists it seeks a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, Kyiv and its Western allies have pushed for intensified military measures. Russia has dismissed calls for a ceasefire, warning it would only delay future clashes and accusing Ukraine of violating a U.S.-backed moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure.
A media source pointed to Sunday’s missile attack on Sumy—where Ukraine alleges Russia deliberately killed 34 civilians—as a flashpoint in the internal debate. Trump reportedly dismissed the strike as a “mistake,” while Rubio’s State Department condemned it as “horrifying” and Kellogg declared it breached “any line of decency.” The starkly differing reactions highlight the deepening policy split within the administration over how to navigate the Ukraine crisis.
