Richmond Plastic Surgeon Named A 2025 Top Doctor

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Neil J. Zemmel, MD, FACS, a board-certified Richmond plastic surgeon and founder of Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, has been named a“Top Doc” in the Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery category for 2025 by Richmond Magazine. This recognition is based on peer nominations from fellow physicians in the Richmond medical community, highlighting Dr. Zemmel's dedication to high-quality care, patient safety, and outstanding surgical results.This marks another year that Dr. Zemmel has been recognized by Richmond Magazine for his commitment to excellence in plastic surgery. With over 20 years of experience, he is known for performing a wide range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including breast augmentation , tummy tuck , liposuction, and mommy makeover surgery. For patients seeking aesthetic enhancements, awards like these help reinforce their confidence in choosing a surgeon with a well-established reputation for excellence. Recognition from the medical community and past patients reassures individuals that they are in the hands of a respected and highly regarded professional.Dr. Zemmel is deeply grateful to the Richmond community for this recognition, acknowledging the trust and support of both his peers and patients. Being named a top doctor is a meaningful honor that reflects his ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional aesthetic and reconstructive care. He remains dedicated to providing the highest caliber of treatment, using advanced techniques and a patient-centered approach to help individuals achieve their aesthetic goals safely and confidently.About Neil J. Zemmel, MD, FACSDr. Neil Zemmel is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder of Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, where he and his team offer a wide variety of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures for the face, body, breasts, and skin. Beyond his work at his plastic surgery practice, Dr. Zemmel also offers minimally invasive aesthetic treatments through his state-of-the-art medical spa, Dermlounge. His commitment to high-quality care has earned him multiple consecutive“Best of Richmond” awards from Richmond Times-Dispatch, Style Weekly, and Virginia Living. He is an active member of several prestigious medical organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, The Aesthetic Society, and the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Zemmel is available for interview upon request.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Richmond Aesthetic Surgery11934 W Broad StreetSuite 200Richmond, VA 23233(804) 423-2100Rosemont Media

