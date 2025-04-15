403
UK Job Vacancies Fall Lowest Level In 4 Years
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 15 -- (KUNA) -- Job vacancies fell to the lowest level in nearly four years, according to official figures, suggesting demand for workers is weakening as employment costs grow.
The number of jobs on offer dropped to 781,000 in the first three months of the year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, while people on payrolls also declined.
Average UK pay continued to rise -- up 5.9 percent -- but increases in employer National Insurance Contributions as well as National Minimum Wage hikes which came into force this month are forecast to weigh on salaries.
The ONS said the UK unemployment rate remained at 4.4 percent, roughly the same as the previous three months.
The employment rate for people aged 16 to 64 years was 75.1 percent, still below Labor's target of 80 percent employment. (end)
