Bio-Techne To Host Conference Call On May 7, 2025, To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
Time:
8:00 a.m. CDT
Date:
May 7, 2025
Dial-in:
1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784 (for international callers)
Conference ID:
13753150
Webcast:
A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (for international callers) and referencing Conference ID 13753150.
The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, until 11:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit or follow the Company on social media at: Faceboo , LinkedI , Twitte or YouTub .
Contact:
David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
[email protected]
612-656-4416
Legal Disclaimer:
