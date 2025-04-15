Green Mining Market Report (2025 Edition): Green Mining Industry Booms As Lithium And Rare Earth Demand Surge Amid Global Clean Energy Transition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tech Adoption and Policy Mandates Drive Market to USD 20.92 Billion by 2031

Dublin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Mining Market (2025 Edition): Analysis by Type, Technology, Region and Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides a complete analysis of the Global Green Mining industry for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The Global Green Mining market showcased growth at a CAGR of 7.30% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 11.97 Billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 20.92 Billion in 2031.

The Global Green Mining Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing environmental concerns, regulatory mandates, and technological advancements aimed at reducing the ecological footprint of mining operations. Governments across the world are implementing stringent regulations to ensure sustainable mining practices, compelling companies to adopt cleaner and more efficient technologies.

Key innovations in this sector include energy-efficient extraction methods, automation, water conservation techniques, and the integration of renewable energy sources into mining operations. The rising demand for rare earth elements, lithium, and other critical minerals required for clean energy transitions has further accelerated the adoption of green mining technologies.

Companies are investing in research and development to enhance resource efficiency, reduce emissions, and optimize waste management. Many mining firms are shifting towards electric-powered machinery, AI-driven process optimizations, and advanced filtration systems to minimize water and air pollution. In addition, strategic collaborations between governments, mining companies, and technology providers are fostering sustainable mining ecosystems globally.

The Americas region is witnessing a steady adoption of green mining practices, particularly in the United States and Canada, where government incentives and strict regulations promote eco-friendly mining solutions. In Europe, Germany and Nordic countries are leading the charge with advanced green mining policies and a focus on circular economy principles.

Meanwhile, China's aggressive push towards sustainability is transforming its mining sector, with substantial investments in green technologies and pollution control measures. The Asia Pacific region, driven by countries like Australia and India, is increasingly embracing sustainable mining techniques to balance economic growth with environmental responsibility.

Despite the positive momentum, the market faces challenges such as high initial investment costs, complex regulatory compliance, and the need for continuous technological advancements. However, the long-term benefits of green mining, including cost savings, enhanced corporate reputation, and improved community relations, outweigh these challenges, making sustainability a crucial aspect of the modern mining industry. As stakeholders continue to prioritize environmental responsibility, the global green mining market is poised for sustained growth, shaping the future of the mining sector worldwide.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the Green Mining Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of Green Mining Market for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the Green Mining Market By Type (Surface Mining, and Underground Mining)

The report analyses the Green Mining Market By Technology (Power Reduction, Fuel & Maintenance Reduction, Emission Reduction, Water Reduction, and Other Technologies).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Type, and By Technology.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include BHP Group Limited, Rio Tinto Limited, Anglo American plc, Vale, Glencore plc, Dundee Precious Metals Inc, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Invest in Advanced Green Technologies

2.2 Strengthen Circular Economy Initiatives

3. Global Green Mining Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Green Mining Market

3.2 Global Green Mining Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global Green Mining Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.4 Global Green Mining Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Global Green Mining Market Segmentation: By Type

3.5.1 Global Green Mining Market, By Type Overview

3.5.2 Global Green Mining Market Attractiveness Index, By Type

3.5.3 Global Green Mining Market Size, By Surface Mining, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5.4 Global Green Mining Market Size, By Underground Mining, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6 Global Green Mining Market Segmentation: By Technology

3.6.1 Global Green Mining Market, By Technology Overview

3.6.2 Global Green Mining Market Attractiveness Index, By Technology

3.6.3 Global Green Mining Market Size, By Power Reduction, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Green Mining Market Size, By Fuel & Maintenance Reduction, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.5 Global Green Mining Market Size, By Emission Reduction, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.6 Global Green Mining Market Size, By Water Reduction, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.7 Global Green Mining Market Size, By Other Technologies, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

4. Green Mining Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Green Mining Market: Historic and Forecast

6. Europe Green Mining Market: Historic and Forecast

7. Asia Pacific Green Mining Market: Historic and Forecast

8. Middle East and Africa Green Mining Market: Historic and Forecast

9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies' Product Positioning

9.2 Market Position Matrix

9.3 Market Share Analysis of Green Mining Market

9.4 Company Profiles

9.4.1 BHP Group Limited

9.4.2 Rio Tinto Limited

9.4.3 Anglo American plc

9.4.4 Vale

9.4.5 Glencore plc

9.4.6 Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

9.4.7 Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900