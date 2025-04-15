403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov Criticizes US Sanctions, Highlights Russia's Economic Independence
(MENAFN) In a recent conversation with a Russian newspaper, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Moscow is not appealing for sanctions to be lifted.
Instead, he characterized the American sanctions system as unlawful and asserted that it has dismantled international economic integration.
Lavrov noted that the administration under Donald Trump openly pursued foreign relations driven by financial gain.
According to him, initial communications between Moscow and Washington included discussions focused on trade and mutual economic ties.
“But everything will depend on how they intend to restore economic interaction,” Lavrov said. “Because this cooperation is blocked by about 95 percent compared to record levels of USD30 billion ten years ago — blocked almost entirely by illegal sanctions. As you know, if you follow the debate in our society, we are not chasing anyone or asking for the sanctions to be lifted.”
Lavrov insisted that, regardless of whether U.S. restrictions are eventually rescinded, Russia should steer clear of relying on external sources in key industries.
He highlighted the critical nature of national economic autonomy, noting that President Vladimir Putin has consistently stressed the same message.
“There is no global economic globalization anymore,” Lavrov said. “It was destroyed — not by Trump, but by Biden when he introduced sanctions and made them the sole instrument of his foreign policy.”
According to Lavrov, the Biden administration's emphasis on punitive measures as a central diplomatic approach has effectively dismantled the concept of global economic integration, leaving Russia focused on sustaining and fortifying its internal economic strength.
Instead, he characterized the American sanctions system as unlawful and asserted that it has dismantled international economic integration.
Lavrov noted that the administration under Donald Trump openly pursued foreign relations driven by financial gain.
According to him, initial communications between Moscow and Washington included discussions focused on trade and mutual economic ties.
“But everything will depend on how they intend to restore economic interaction,” Lavrov said. “Because this cooperation is blocked by about 95 percent compared to record levels of USD30 billion ten years ago — blocked almost entirely by illegal sanctions. As you know, if you follow the debate in our society, we are not chasing anyone or asking for the sanctions to be lifted.”
Lavrov insisted that, regardless of whether U.S. restrictions are eventually rescinded, Russia should steer clear of relying on external sources in key industries.
He highlighted the critical nature of national economic autonomy, noting that President Vladimir Putin has consistently stressed the same message.
“There is no global economic globalization anymore,” Lavrov said. “It was destroyed — not by Trump, but by Biden when he introduced sanctions and made them the sole instrument of his foreign policy.”
According to Lavrov, the Biden administration's emphasis on punitive measures as a central diplomatic approach has effectively dismantled the concept of global economic integration, leaving Russia focused on sustaining and fortifying its internal economic strength.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment