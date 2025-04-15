403
Jordan, Indonesia Denounce Al-Aqsa Violations, Demand Gaza Ceasefire Restoration
(MENAFN) King Abdullah II of Jordan and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have criticized Israeli actions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, voicing their concerns over violations and efforts to "temporally and spatially" divide the sacred site, as stated by Jordan's Royal Court.
During their discussions in Amman, the leaders cautioned against any attempts to alter the historical and legal status of Jerusalem’s holy sites. King Abdullah reiterated Jordan’s role as the custodian of both Islamic and Christian sites in the city.
This meeting followed a recent event where hundreds of Israelis entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem to conduct religious rituals during the Jewish Passover holiday. Although current regulations permit non-Muslim visits, praying at the site remains prohibited, exacerbating existing tensions.
Abdullah and Subianto also discussed the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the urgent need to restore a ceasefire, enhance humanitarian assistance, and strengthen Palestinian resilience. They called for renewed efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.
Subianto expressed strong support for Jordan’s initiatives in advocating for Palestinian rights and highlighted the robust relationship between the two nations.
In addition to regional concerns, the leaders examined opportunities for increased collaboration in defense, education, agriculture, and religious affairs.
President Subianto touched down in Jordan on Sunday for a two-day visit following a brief stop in Qatar.
