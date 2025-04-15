Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Launches Bhu Bharathi Portal To Improve Land Security. How Does It Work?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially launched the Bhu Bharathi revenue portal in Hyderabad. The portal aims to enhance land security and bring transparency to land records across the state.

What is the Bhu Bharati revenue portal about?

As per the official website, CM Reddy stated that it would offer permanent solutions to land disputes through a dispute-free revenue policy.

The initiative also introduces the Bhudhar card, which will consolidate all land-related information for landowners, making ownership details easily accessible and verifiable.

How does it work?

The portal has been rolled out on a pilot basis in four mandals-Khammam, Mulugu, Kodangal, and Kamareddy. Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs) will visit every revenue village in these areas to resolve existing land issues by May 1.

Starting June 2, the project will expand, with one block in each district selected for similar land dispute resolution efforts, eventually covering the entire state.

Also Read: Why Indians don't use land as collateral

The first phase of Bhu Bharati will be implemented in four mandals as a pilot project. The government aims to ensure that the revenue laws, which have emerged from public struggles, are aimed at permanently resolving the problems of the people.

“We brought the Bhu Bharati Act with the intention of providing a permanent solution to land issues by taking into account the opinions of many people and compiling information from the public,” said Reddy in a post on X.

Also Read: Stability and security: the case for women's property ownership in India

Revenue conferences should be held in every village and the grievances of the farmers should be taken and resolved. Only the revenue staff can do that work if the government's goal is to be achieved. The revenue staff are like two eyes to the farmers. It is everyone's responsibility to remove the misconceptions created by some about the revenue department.

Also Read: Jamiat chief claims 'BJP and its friends' trying to help 'builders get lands in prime locations' with Waqf Act

Awareness should be created by organizing public darbars and revenue conferences in villages and mandals. Implement the law strictly with everyone's cooperation. Take this law to the villages..” the Chief Minister urged.