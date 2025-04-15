Double For Kafue Celtic, Corinthians, Barcelona And Englizia Of Jordan Top MENA Football Cup 2025

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

DUBAI: Corinthians of Brazil (U-15), Zambia's Kafue Celtic (U-14 and U-16), Barcelona Academy of Dubai (U-13) and Jordan's Englizia (U-12) teams emerged triumphant at the end of the MENA Football Cup that was organised by CBF Performance Co. with the support of Dubai Sports Council (DSC).

Aimed at attracting and developing sports talent in football, the multi-age group tournament was held at the Jebel Ali Golf and Shooting Club grounds with participation of 800 players, representing 44 teams from 12 countries from various parts of the world.

The winners of first places in the various age categories were awarded by Teddy Sheringham, former star striker of Tottenham, Manchester United and the England national team and ambassador for this tournament, along with Adel Al Bannai, Head of Football Companies Secretary at the Dubai Sports Council and Al Wahda's centre back Lucas Pimenta Peres Lopes.

In the U-16 category, Kafue Celtic of Zambia won the top place, followed by the UAE's Al Jazira and Al Nasr. Emerson Mulenga of champions Kafue Celtic was adjudged best player and joint top scorer with teammate Caleb Musonda with four goals each. Zambia's Shibu Siwiwi bagged the best goalkeeper prize.

Corinthians of Brazil secured the U-15 title, followed by Al Qadisiyah (1) of Saudi Arabia Columbus Crew FC from the US. Miguel Silva Moscardo de Sales of Corinthians was awarded the best player prize, while Ibrahim Mohammed of Al Qadisiyah (1) got the top scorer award, while Cedomir Stefanovich of Columbus Crew was named best goalkeeper.

The Kafue Celtic team helped themselves to a double when the U-14 team walked away with the title ahead of Crusaders of North Ireland and Al Qadisiyah of Saudi Arabia. Michael Mulholland of the Crusaders was named best player and top scorer with nine goals, while Mbalo Samba of Kafue Celtic was adjudged best goalkeeper.

The Barcelona Academy Team of Dubai lived up to expectations while winning the top spot in the U-13 category, followed by Al Jazira of Abu Dhabi and Australia's Melbourne City FC. Eden Celestin of Barcelona Academy was awarded best player and top scorer with 13 goals, while his teammate Adam Al Khatib Al Khaldi was named best goalkeeper.

In the U-12 category, the Englizia Team of Jordon won the first place, followed by Norwich City of England and Fursan Hispania FC of Dubai. Morgan Tavares from Norwich City was named as best player, while Abdouli Drammeh of the Englizia Team of Jordon was awarded as top scorer with nine goals and Thomas Chestnut of Rangers Football Academy was best goalkeeper.

Participants in the tournament were classified into five age groups from 12 to 16 year olds, representing 44 teams. Of these, 22 teams were from Europe, Africa India, North America and South America alongside another 22 from public and private academies based in the UAE.

DSC is keen to provide full support every year for this top sports event in order to boost relations and partnership with the private sector, while popularizing the culture of exercise in sport and physical activities and attracting and developing sports talents to meet the Council's long-term strategy and goals.

The MENA Football Cup is a unique opportunity for young players to compete against competent teams of different football schools, aimed at developing technical levels while acquiring new experiences.