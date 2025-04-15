PM Modi, HM Shah Greet People On Himachal Day

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, April 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted the people on Himachal Day.

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh was formed on April 15, 1948, with the amalgamation of 30-odd princely states.

In a message, PM Modi posted on his X handle,“Many best wishes to all the people of the state on Himachal Day. My brothers and sisters of this state, renowned for its glorious culture, are known for their hard work, talent and valour. I wish that this special occasion brings happiness, prosperity and health in the lives of all of you and also leads our Devbhoomi on the path of progress.”

In another post on X, Home Minister Shah wrote,“Heartiest greetings of Himachal Day to the residents of Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh, a land of amazing natural beauty and living heritage of folk culture. The residents of this state, which is blessed with a rich cultural heritage, are known for their hard work and kindness. I wish for the progress and prosperity of the people of the state.”

Himachal Pradesh is celebrating its 78th Foundation Day on Tuesday. Since 1948, April 15 has been observed every year as Himachal Day.

This year, the state-level main event was held at Killar, the headquarters of the remote and tribal Pangi Valley in the Chamba district.

The event was presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu. For the first time, the state-level Himachal Day celebration took place in Pangi Valley, generating great enthusiasm among the local residents.

On this occasion, vibrant cultural programmes showcasing the state's rich heritage were presented.

In his greetings, Chief Minister Sukhu said,“We all together will further strengthen our resolve to establish the state as a strong and self-reliant state.”

The word“Himachal” comes from the Sanskrit terms“Hima” (snow) and“Anchal” (lap), with the state primarily being located in the Himalayas, surrounded by hills and valleys. After the country's Independence in 1947, 30 princely states in the area amalgamated, with the Chief Commissioner's province of Himachal Pradesh established on April 15, 1948, which is why Himachal Day is observed on April 15. After that, it became a Union Territory on November 1, 1956. However, on December 18, 1970, the State of Himachal Pradesh Act was passed by Parliament, and Himachal Pradesh was designated as the 18th state on January 25, 1971, with Shimla as its capital.